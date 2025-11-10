

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (S19.F) revealed a profit for its first half that Increased, from last year



The company's bottom line totaled JPY53.940 billion, or JPY198.12 per share. This compares with JPY46.503 billion, or JPY169.25 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period fell 2.1% to JPY783.361 billion from JPY800.125 billion last year.



Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY53.940 Bln. vs. JPY46.503 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY198.12 vs. JPY169.25 last year. -Revenue: JPY783.361 Bln vs. JPY800.125 Bln last year.



