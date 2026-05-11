

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. (S19.F) released earnings for its full year that Increased, from last year



The company's earnings came in at JPY176.290 billion, or JPY649.53 per share. This compares with JPY16.487 billion, or JPY59.99 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 9.3% to JPY1.741 trillion from JPY1.593 trillion last year.



Sumitomo Metal Mining Co., Ltd. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: JPY176.290 Bln. vs. JPY16.487 Bln. last year. -EPS: JPY649.53 vs. JPY59.99 last year. -Revenue: JPY1.741 Tn vs. JPY1.593 Tn last year.



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