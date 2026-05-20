EQS-News: GE Appliances
/ Key word(s): Manufacturing
LOUISVILLE, KY - May 20, 2026 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions is expanding its HVAC portfolio with the addition of new entry-level options for three trusted lines: the GE Connect Series Side-Discharge, GE Top-Discharge and Haier SD Series Side-Discharge systems. Designed to help contractors close more jobs across a wider range of price points, these additions give pros more flexibility to meet homeowner budgets without switching brands or sacrificing reliability.
As affordability continues to be a concern for homeowners, contractors are increasingly forced to balance performance expectations with tighter budgets, often losing jobs on price or walking away from opportunities altogether. These new entry-level systems are designed to help bridge that gap, offering dependable solutions that align with standard residential efficiency requirements while giving contractors more options when quoting and selling jobs.
The expanded portfolio is part of GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions' broader focus on simplifying how contractors do business from product selection to installation and ongoing support
"Our Air & Water business is accelerating, and we're building it with contractors at the center," Khalid Qirem, Vice President of Air & Water Solutions, said. "This launch is about making it easier to do business with us and offering our partners a full range of solutions to win in any job. And we're just getting started."
Built for the Jobs Contractors See Every Day
Each system is engineered for a specific installation scenario, helping contractors quickly match the right product to the job:
Together with the existing portfolio of GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions products, these systems allow contractors and distributors to build a more complete good/better/best offering to make it easier to guide homeowners towards solutions that fit both their needs and their budget.
All three systems are backed by GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions' national distribution network, service support and warranty infrastructure to give contractors confidence at every price point.
To learn more, visit GEAppliancesAirAndWater.com
About GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions
To learn more, visit GEAppliancesAirAndWater.com and connect with us on LinkedIn.
About GE Appliances
To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.
News Source: GE Appliances
20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|GE Appliances
|United States
|EQS News ID:
|2330692
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2330692 20.05.2026 CET/CEST