EQS-News: GE Appliances / Key word(s): Manufacturing

GE Appliances Expands HVAC Portfolio With New Entry-Level Heat Pumps to Help Contractors Close More Jobs



20.05.2026 / 14:03 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



LOUISVILLE, KY - May 20, 2026 ( NEWMEDIAWIRE ) - GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions is expanding its HVAC portfolio with the addition of new entry-level options for three trusted lines: the GE Connect Series Side-Discharge, GE Top-Discharge and Haier SD Series Side-Discharge systems. Designed to help contractors close more jobs across a wider range of price points, these additions give pros more flexibility to meet homeowner budgets without switching brands or sacrificing reliability. As affordability continues to be a concern for homeowners, contractors are increasingly forced to balance performance expectations with tighter budgets, often losing jobs on price or walking away from opportunities altogether. These new entry-level systems are designed to help bridge that gap, offering dependable solutions that align with standard residential efficiency requirements while giving contractors more options when quoting and selling jobs. The expanded portfolio is part of GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions' broader focus on simplifying how contractors do business from product selection to installation and ongoing support "Our Air & Water business is accelerating, and we're building it with contractors at the center," Khalid Qirem, Vice President of Air & Water Solutions, said. "This launch is about making it easier to do business with us and offering our partners a full range of solutions to win in any job. And we're just getting started." Built for the Jobs Contractors See Every Day Each system is engineered for a specific installation scenario, helping contractors quickly match the right product to the job: GE Connect Series Side-Discharge (15 SEER2 Heat Pump): Ideal for zero lot line and tight-access installs, with compact footprint and clearance requirements suited for high-density residential settings.

Ideal for zero lot line and tight-access installs, with compact footprint and clearance requirements suited for high-density residential settings. GE Top-Discharge (14 SEER2 Air Conditioner): Built for straightforward replacements, with familiar components, 45-degree service valves and extended connections that help crews install faster and simplify service.

Built for straightforward replacements, with familiar components, 45-degree service valves and extended connections that help crews install faster and simplify service. Haier SD Series Side-Discharge (15 SEER2 Heat Pump): Designed for compact, value-driven applications where space is limited, offering a slim profile and easy flexible installation options for tighter residential environments. Together with the existing portfolio of GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions products, these systems allow contractors and distributors to build a more complete good/better/best offering to make it easier to guide homeowners towards solutions that fit both their needs and their budget. All three systems are backed by GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions' national distribution network, service support and warranty infrastructure to give contractors confidence at every price point. To learn more, visit GEAppliancesAirAndWater.com About GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions

GE Appliances Air & Water Solutions, a business unit of America's #1 Appliance Company, delivers innovative heating, cooling, and water solutions designed for total property solutions across residential and commercial spaces. Backed by the strength of GE Appliances and the global scale of Haier, the world's No. 1 major appliances brand, Air & Water Solutions combines a comprehensive portfolio of HVAC and water systems with U.S. manufacturing, national distribution, and dedicated support. The result is a connected portfolio and support model designed to simplify the work, strengthen outcomes, and help every job run more smoothly from start to finish. To learn more, visit GEAppliancesAirAndWater.com and connect with us on LinkedIn . About GE Appliances

At GE Appliances, a Haier company, we come together to make good things, for life. Headquartered in Louisville, Kentucky, we are a leading U.S. manufacturer of home appliances with 15,500 team members nationwide. GE Appliances, found in half of all U.S. homes, is proud to be rated America's #1 Appliance Company1 and trusted by millions of families nationwide. We manufacture and sell products under the Monogram, Café, GE Profile, GE, Haier, and Hotpoint brands. Our operations support nearly 90,000 additional American jobs and represent an investment of more than $2 billion since 2016. We are deeply committed to the communities where we live and work, passionate about getting closer to our product users to understand their needs and driven by the belief that there's always a better way. To learn more about our company, brands, career opportunities, and impact, visit geappliancesco.com or connect with us on LinkedIn.

News Source: GE Appliances





20.05.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.



The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

View original content: EQS News