EQS-Ad-hoc: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. / Key word(s): Dividend payments

Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd.: PAYMENT OF THE 2025 FINAL DIVIDEND AND ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF HK$11,765,000,000 ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2030



20-May-2026 / 14:14 CET/CEST

Disclosure of an inside information acc. to Article 17 MAR of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group .

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Disclosure of inside information according to Article 17 of Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement. PING AN INSURANCE (GROUP) COMPANY OF CHINA, LTD. PAYMENT OF THE 2025 FINAL DIVIDEND AND ADJUSTMENT TO CONVERSION PRICE OF HK$11,765,000,000 ZERO COUPON CONVERTIBLE BONDS DUE 2030 (20 May 2026, Shenzhen, China) - Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. ("Ping An" or the "Company") (HKEX: 2318 (HKD counter) and 82318 (RMB counter); SSE: 601318) today announced that, according to the resolution approved by the annual general meeting of the Company held on Wednesday, 20 May 2026, the Company will distribute a final dividend of RMB1.75 (tax inclusive) per share in cash for the year ended 31 December 2025 (the "Final Dividend"). For further details of the Final Dividend, please refer to the announcement of the Company dated 26 March 2026. The terms and conditions (the "2025 CB Terms and Conditions") of the HK$11,765,000,000 zero coupon convertible bonds due 2030 (the "2025 Convertible Bonds") provided, among other things, that if the Company pays or makes any capital distribution, the conversion price shall be adjusted. Such adjustment shall become effective on the date that such capital distribution is actually made or, if a record date is fixed therefor, immediately after such record date. With effect from June 10, 2026, being the day immediately after the record date of H Shares, the conversion price of the 2025 Convertible Bonds will be adjusted from the first adjusted conversion price of HK$54.00 per H Share (the "First Adjusted Conversion Price") to the second adjusted conversion price of HK$52.30 per H Share (the "Second Adjustment"), in accordance with the 2025 CB Terms and Conditions. Save for the abovementioned Second Adjustment, the other 2025 CB Terms and Conditions remain unchanged. As at the date of this announcement, the aggregate principal amount under the 2025 Convertible Bonds that remains outstanding is HK$11,765,000,000. Immediately following the Second Adjustment, the maximum number of H Shares issuable by the Company upon full conversion of the 2025 Convertible Bonds at the second adjusted conversion price of HK$52.30 per H Share will be 224,952,198 H Shares, representing an increase of 7,081,828 H Shares (the "2025 CB Additional Conversion Shares") from 217,870,370 H Shares based on the First Adjusted Conversion Price. The 2025 CB Additional Conversion Shares will be issued and allotted pursuant to the general mandate approved by the Shareholders at 2024 annual general meeting of the Company held on May 13, 2025 (the "2025 General Mandate"). The Company is entitled to issue and allot a maximum of 744,757,691 H Shares pursuant to the 2025 General Mandate, which is sufficient to cover the maximum number of conversion shares to be issued after the Second Adjustment of the conversion price pursuant to the 2025 CB Terms and Conditions. Application will be made to The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange") for the listing of, and permission to deal in, the 2025 CB Additional Conversion Shares on the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. End of Inside Information ________________________________________________________________________ Language: English Company: Ping An Insurance (Group) Company of China, Ltd. 47th, 48th, 109th, 110th, 111th and 112th Floors Ping An Finance Center, No. 5033 Yitian Road Futian District, Shenzhen Guangdong Province, China Email: Internet: ISIN: Listed: Open Market (Quotation Board), Frankfurt Stock Exchange EQS News ID: End of Announcement



End of Inside Information



20-May-2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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