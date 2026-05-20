Ad2iction, a subsidiary of the Company, launches upgraded Ad2 AI Audience to support the shift from tracking-based advertising toward predictive AI audience modeling in the AI search era

The upgraded solution integrates retail transaction data, consumer intent, content engagement, and advertising interaction signals to refine AI Audience Models

Over the past year, the solution has supported advertising and marketing campaigns across more than 35 industry categories, which based on commonly used industry classifications in the advertising industry and over 370 brands in Taiwan

Ad2iction also introduces "Immersion," a new AI-enhanced interactive advertising format combining AI-assisted creative generation with interactive storytelling experiences

Launch reflects the Company's continued expansion of AI integration, audience intelligence, and AI-driven marketing technology capabilities

Tokyo, Japan--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) (the "Company"), a technology and digital media company providing AI-driven advertising, marketing technology, content commerce and data analytics solutions, and operating multi-language digital media brands across Asia today announced that its subsidiary Ad2iction has launched an upgraded version of Ad2 AI Audience. The upgraded Ad2 AI Audience integrates retail transaction data, consumer intent, content engagement, and advertising interaction signals to help brands navigate the industry-wide shift from tracking-based advertising toward predictive AI audience modeling.

Ad2 AI Agent is Ad2iction's AI-powered marketing solution that includes "AI Audience" and "AI Creative" capabilities across digital marketing environments.

The launch of the upgraded Ad2 AI Audience reflects the Company's broader 2026 strategic focus on expanding AI-powered products, audience intelligence, and marketing technology capabilities alongside its digital studio and content commerce businesses. As previously disclosed, the Company has been accelerating the integration and commercialization of AI-driven products and solutions across its operations as part of its long-term growth strategy.

As AI-powered search features and generative AI interfaces increasingly reshape how consumers discover products and information, brands are finding it more difficult to rely solely on conventional tracking signals such as cookies, clicks, and traditional attribution models to understand audiences. At the same time, the growing adoption of AI tools and the rise of zero-click search behaviors continue to transform digital consumer journeys.

The upgraded Ad2 AI Audience builds dynamic AI audience models by integrating multi-dimensional behavioral and consumer intent signals to enhance the prediction of consumer interests and behavioral tendencies. Compared with traditional audience analysis approaches that rely on tracking-based methods, the solution shifts toward real-world data-driven modeling, drawing on signals derived from fragmented digital environments and actual consumer behaviors. The solution also incorporates dynamic updating and AI audience scoring mechanisms, enabling its models to recalibrate audience relevance and advertising performance as consumer environments evolve.

The upgraded Ad2 AI Audience integrates diverse anonymized transaction and behavioral datasets, including retail transaction data from Taiwan's leading financial information platforms, as well as consumer intent and content engagement signals accumulated across e-commerce ecosystems and major commerce platforms. These capabilities help brands develop a more precise understanding of audience profiles and potential consumer demand. The solution has already been deployed across campaigns for major consumer brands, large-scale e-commerce platforms, and leading digital marketing initiatives in Taiwan. Over the past year, the solution has supported advertising and marketing campaigns across more than 35 industry categories, which based on commonly used industry classifications in the advertising industry and over 370 brands in Taiwan.

As part of this latest Ad2 AI Agent product upgrade, Ad2iction also introduced "Immersion," a new AI-enhanced interactive advertising format. The format combines scroll-triggered storytelling, layered parallax effects, and AI-assisted creative generation technologies to create more immersive brand experiences. It is designed to help brands strengthen audience engagement and improve message retention, while expanding the creative application of AI-generated visual assets across digital advertising environments.

The upgraded Ad2 AI Audience and Immersion have already been deployed across more than 200 advertising campaigns in Taiwan following their market introduction in early May 2026.

"AI is reshaping how brands interact with consumers and redefining the data and intelligence that underpin marketing decisions. The upgrade of our AI audience intelligence capabilities is another step in the Company's broader effort to advance AI integration and AI-driven marketing applications. By leveraging the Company's multi-dimensional data strengths, we aim to provide differentiated marketing decision-support solutions and help brands, advertisers, and agency partners build more adaptive marketing capabilities in the AI era," said Joey Chung, Co-Founder & President of TNL Mediagene.

"Consumer journeys are no longer linear, and audience signals are becoming increasingly fragmented across AI platforms, e-commerce channels, and content ecosystems. Ad2 AI Audience is designed to learn from real-world behaviors and diverse data signals, helping brands move beyond static audience targeting toward more adaptive, predictive decision-making," said Edward Hsu, Taiwan General Manager of TNL Mediagene.

Since FY2025, the Company has continued integrating AI technologies across its operations while expanding its AI-assisted product development capabilities. The launch of the upgraded Ad2 AI Audience further reflects the Company's previously disclosed direction regarding AI integration and AI-assisted product development initiatives. Looking ahead, the Company intends to continue expanding its AI-driven advertising, audience intelligence, and marketing technology capabilities as part of its broader efforts to develop technology-enabled solutions beyond traditional media operations.

About TNL Mediagene

Headquartered in Tokyo, TNL Mediagene (NASDAQ: TNMG) is a technology company providing AI-powered advertising, marketing technology, content commerce, and data analytics solutions to brands and agencies across Asia. Formed in May 2023 through the merger of Japan's Mediagene Inc. and Taiwan's The News Lens Co., Ltd., the Company combines advertising and marketing technology platforms with a portfolio of established digital media brands to deliver integrated solutions for the evolving digital landscape.

The Company's technology offerings include AI-driven advertising, marketing and digital studio services, content commerce, and advanced data analytics capabilities. These solutions are supported by the Company's well-established multi-language digital media brands in Japanese, Chinese, and English, spanning business, technology, lifestyle, and culture, which provide audience engagement and first-party data.

Known for its appeal to younger audiences, and high-quality content, TNL Mediagene has approximately 480 employees with offices in Japan and Taiwan.

https://www.tnlmediagene.com/

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Source: TNL Mediagene