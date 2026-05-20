

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - The Chinese government has confirmed the purchase of 200 American-made Boeing aircraft for Chinese airlines.



This was part of many deals secured during President Donald Trump's recently concluded visit to Beijing.



The Chinese Commerce Ministry said on Wednesday that the U.S. will guarantee the supply of aircraft engine parts and components.



The White House had said earlier this week that a tranche of aircraft - China's first commitment to purchase American-made Boeing aircraft since 2017 - would drive high-paying, high-skilled U.S. manufacturing jobs and enable the Chinese people to fly on American-made planes.



The Commerce Ministry added that Beijing and Washington will work to extend the tariffs truce they agreed in October and seek tariff cuts on each other's goods, worth at least $30 billion.



'We had a very successful trip to China and accomplished our major goal of reopening the China market to orders for Boeing aircraft,' Boeing said in a statement.



The aircraft manufacturing company's CEO Kelly Ortberg had accompanied Trump to China last week as part of the US delegation that included business leaders.



It was the first visit by a US President to China since 2017.



China has also agreed to purchase U.S. agricultural products worth at least $17 billion annually for three years, and reopen its markets to some U.S. meat products.



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