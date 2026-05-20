Burnaby, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 20, 2026) - Stardust Solar Energy (TSXV: SUN) (OTCQB: SUNXF) (FSE: 6330) ("Stardust Solar" or the "Company") announces it has entered into a strategic Memorandum of Understanding ("MOU") with POWERCHINA, one of the world's largest engineering, procurement, and construction ("EPC") organizations and a global leader in renewable energy infrastructure development.

The MOU establishes a collaborative framework to advance Stardust Solar's Zambia 30 MW utility-scale solar project and broader international renewable energy expansion initiatives under the strategic framework of the MOU.

POWERCHINA is a globally recognized infrastructure conglomerate with operations spanning more than 130 countries and an extensive portfolio of large-scale renewable energy, hydroelectric, transmission, and infrastructure developments worldwide. The organization's global engineering capacity, financing relationships, and execution expertise position it among the most influential renewable infrastructure developers internationally.

For Stardust Solar Energy, the MOU with POWERCHINA represents a major strategic advancement in the Company's global partnerships and ability to execute larger-scale renewable energy infrastructure development and long-term contracted revenue opportunities.

"The renewable energy sector is experiencing unprecedented global momentum as governments, utilities, and private industry accelerate investment in solar infrastructure, energy security, and grid modernization worldwide," said Mark Tadros, Founder and CEO of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "This strategic MOU with POWERCHINA significantly strengthens Stardust Solar Energy's international growth strategy and positions the Company to pursue larger-scale infrastructure opportunities, accelerate global expansion initiatives, and advance long-term shareholder value creation."

The MOU supports engineering collaboration, EPC participation, infrastructure planning, and execution strategy for future utility-scale renewable energy developments. The agreement further advances Stardust Solar's international expansion strategy, including the continued development of its Zambia 30 MW utility-scale solar project under a previously announced 20-year power purchase agreement framework through Stardust Solar Zambia.

Based on POWERCHINA's recent execution of Zambia's 100 MW Kabwe Solar Project completed from design through commissioning in approximately 10 months. The collaboration further reinforces confidence in the advancement, scalability, and execution potential of Stardust Solar's Zambia 30 MW utility-scale solar project.

"This collaboration brings substantial operational and execution strength to the advancement of our Zambia 30 MW utility-scale solar project," said Eamonn McHugh, COO of Stardust Solar Energy Inc. "POWERCHINA's proven ability to deliver utility scale energy projects in the region and on a global scale provides a reputable and trustworthy collaboration for the execution of this project, and a potential partnership for other future international utility scale projects."

The Company is confident that strategic partnerships with globally established infrastructure developers will help accelerate execution timelines, strengthen project scalability, and position Stardust Solar to capitalize on growing worldwide demand for renewable energy infrastructure and long-duration contracted energy assets.

About Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

Stardust Solar Energy is a globally expanding renewable energy company supporting the installation, development, training, and deployment of residential, commercial, and utility-scale solar solutions across international markets. The Company operates a diversified solar royalty platform generating recurring revenue through franchise installation operations, accredited training and development licenses and subscriptions, and technology-driven innovation initiatives. Through formal engagement with governments, utilities, and commercial stakeholders, the Company is scaling renewable energy capacity worldwide.

Stardust Solar Energy Inc.

B101-9000 Bill Fox Way, Burnaby BC V5J 5J3 - Canada

732 S 6th St, STE N, Las Vegas, NV 89101

Follow us on > Facebook / LinkedIn / Instagram

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298170

Source: Stardust Solar Energy Inc.