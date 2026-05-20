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WKN: A42ADK | ISIN: US47010C8626 | Ticker-Symbol: 1JA1
NASDAQ
19.05.26 | 21:52
3,310 US-Dollar
-1,34 % -0,045
Branche
Pharma
Aktienmarkt
Sonstige
1-Jahres-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC Chart 1 Jahr
5-Tage-Chart
JAGUAR HEALTH INC 5-Tage-Chart
ACCESS Newswire
20.05.2026 15:02 Uhr
71 Leser
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Jaguar Health, Inc.: Jaguar Health to Hold Investor Webcast May 26 Regarding Q1 2026 Financials & Corporate Updates; Jaguar CEO Lisa Conte Presenting May 28 at Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference

Click here to register for Jaguar's May 26 webcast; Click here to register for May 28 virtual presentation at Lytham Partners Conference

Company plans to file its Earnings Report on May 20, 2026 on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended March 31, 2026

SAN FRANCISCO, CA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Jaguar Health, Inc. (NASDAQ:JAGX) today announced that the company will conduct an investor webcast on Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern to review first-quarter 2026 financials and provide corporate updates, and that Lisa Conte, Jaguar's founder, president and CEO, will present virtually on Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 10 a.m. Eastern at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference.

Participation Instructions for Jaguar Health Investor Webcast
When: Tuesday, May 26, 2026 at 8:30 a.m. Eastern
Participant Registration & Access Link: Click Here
Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available on the investor relations section of Jaguar's website: (click here)

Participation Instructions for Jaguar's Virtual Presentation at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference
When: Thursday, May 28, 2026 at 10 a.m. Eastern
Registration link for conference: Click Here
Replay: A replay of the webcast will be available through the same link (click here)

About the Jaguar Health Family of Companies

Jaguar Health, Inc. ("Jaguar") develops novel proprietary prescription drugs sustainably derived from plants for people with complicated gastrointestinal ("GI") disease states. Jaguar family companies Napo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. and Napo Therapeutics S.p.A. focus on the development and commercialization of novel crofelemer powder for oral solution for the treatment of rare and orphan gastrointestinal disorders with intestinal failure, including microvillus inclusion disease and short bowel syndrome. Magdalena Biosciences, a joint venture formed by Jaguar and Filament Health Corp. that emerged from Jaguar's Entheogen Therapeutics Initiative (ETI), is focused on developing novel prescription medicines derived from plants for mental health indications.

For more information about:

Jaguar Health, visit https://jaguar.health
Napo Pharmaceuticals, visit napopharma.com
Napo Therapeutics, visit napotherapeutics.com
Magdalena Biosciences, visit magdalenabiosciences.com

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements in this press release constitute "forward-looking statements." These include statements regarding the expectation that Jaguar will file its Form 10-Q on May 20, 2026 for the quarter ended March 31, 2026, the expectation that Jaguar will hold an investor webcast on May 26, 2026, and Jaguar's expectation that Jaguar management will present at the Lytham Partners Spring 2026 Investor Conference. In some cases, you can identify forward-looking statements by terms such as "may," "will," "should," "expect," "plan," "aim," "anticipate," "could," "intend," "target," "project," "contemplate," "believe," "estimate," "predict," "potential" or "continue" or the negative of these terms or other similar expressions. The forward-looking statements in this release are only predictions. Jaguar has based these forward-looking statements largely on its current expectations and projections about future events. These forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this release and are subject to a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified and some of which are beyond Jaguar's control. Except as required by applicable law, Jaguar does not plan to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statements contained herein, whether as a result of any new information, future events, changed circumstances or otherwise.

Contact:

hello@jaguar.health
Jaguar-JAGX

SOURCE: Jaguar Health, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/jaguar-health-to-hold-investor-webcast-may-26-regarding-q1-2026-finan-1168230

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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