Certification Strengthens Company's Commitment to Safe, Reliable, and Intelligent Automotive Storage Solutions

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) ("Silicon Motion"), a global leader in designing and marketing NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices, today announced that it has successfully achieved ISO 26262 functional safety process certification for automotive applications.

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Silicon Motion Achieves ISO 26262 Certification for Automotive Applications

ISO 26262 is the international standard for functional safety in road vehicles, establishing rigorous requirements for the development and validation of automotive electrical and electronic systems. Achieving this certification demonstrates Silicon Motion's continued investment in automotive-grade engineering excellence and its commitment to enabling safe, reliable, and high-performance storage technologies for next-generation vehicles.

"Achieving ISO 26262 functional safety process certification marks an important milestone in our automotive technology roadmap," said Nelson Duann, Senior VP of Client Automotive Storage Business. "Modern vehicles are rapidly evolving into intelligent, software-defined platforms powered by massive amounts of data. Automotive manufacturers therefore require storage solutions that combine performance, reliability, and functional safety compliance. This certification reinforces Silicon Motion's commitment to delivering trusted automotive-grade storage technologies that enable safer and smarter mobility experiences."

The certification covers Silicon Motion's automotive product development processes, including functional safety management, system architecture, hardware and software development, verification, validation, and supporting operational processes. By aligning its engineering workflows and quality systems with ISO 26262 requirements, Silicon Motion further enhances its capability to support advanced automotive applications such as intelligent cockpit platforms, ADAS, telematics, digital dashboards, and AI-driven in-vehicle storage systems.

Silicon Motion continues to expand its automotive storage portfolio to address the rapidly growing demand for high-reliability data storage in next-generation vehicles.

Silicon Motion offers a range of specialized storage solutions, including SSD controllers and Ferri-embedded storage products, designed to support the future of safer and smarter vehicles. For more information, please visit: Silicon Motion Automotive Solutions

About Silicon Motion:

Silicon Motion Technology Corporation (NasdaqGS: SIMO) is the global leader in supplying NAND flash controllers for solid-state storage devices. The company ships more SSD controllers than any other supplier worldwide for servers, PCs, and other edge devices, and is also the leading merchant provider of eMMC and UFS embedded storage controllers used in smartphones, IoT products, and automotive applications.

Silicon Motion also delivers customized, high-performance controller solutions for Enterprise SSDs, Enterprise boot drives, Edge SSDs, Embedded UFS eMMC, and Ferri solutions for automotive. Its controllers and storage solutions are designed to power the world's most advanced AI Infrastructure, Edge AI, and Physical AI, combining high performance, low power, and proven reliability.

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Contacts:

Corporate Media Contact:

Minnie Lin

Director of Marketing Communication

E-mail: minnie.lin@siliconmotion.com

Investor Contacts:

E-mail:IR@siliconmotion.com

Sales Contact:

E-mail: service@siliconmotion.com