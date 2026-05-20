1GLOBAL now offers transcription with insights into mobile calls in 10 countries on Verint Communications Analytics, built specifically for financial markets and trading environments

Streamlines the compliance investigation and mobile call monitoring process through transcription and analysis

Supports transcription and translation from 30+ languages into English with near real-time processing

1GLOBAL, a pioneer in global telecommunications solutions, today announced its launch of Verint Communications Analytics, a key offering within Verint Financial Compliance (VFC) providing mobile call transcription and analytics capabilities. Verint Communications Analytics has been designed to help financial institutions and regulated organizations accelerate productivity when monitoring voice calls (including mobile), identifying behavioral patterns, querying data intentionally by topic, risks, keywords or sentiment, identifying misuse and reducing regulatory risk.

Verint Communications Analytics is seamlessly integrated into 1GLOBAL's mobile platform across 10 international markets. It enables cloud compliance customers to achieve faster and more efficient results via transcription and various analytics.

Transforming Raw Data into Actionable and Valuable Intelligence

As regulatory scrutiny intensifies, financial firms face growing pressure to monitor communications more comprehensively, yet many still rely on fragmented recording tools and a time-consuming manual review process.

1GLOBAL's use of Verint Communications Analytics fundamentally addresses this challenge by transforming compliance from a reactive obligation into a proactive intelligence function.

The 1GLOBAL Cloud Compliance Platform records all mobile calls and SMS and securely transfers them to Verint Communications Analytics for automated transcription, summarization, sentiment analysis, and multilingual topic detection translating from 30+ languages into English with near real-time processing.

This allows compliance teams working in financial institutions and regulated industries to identify risks faster and investigate potential issues in days rather than weeks, completely securely.

1GLOBAL's entire architecture is deployed in multiple regions, including EMEA (Europe, Middle East and Africa) and North America, ensuring that call media is always processed locally within the customer's regulatory jurisdiction and never transferred across regions. This is why 1GLOBAL Compliance is trusted by regulated financial institutions, including eight of the world's top ten investment banks.

Siobhan Thompson, Head of Sales, 1GLOBAL Compliance, said: "In today's regulatory environment, firms need confidence that business communications are being captured accurately and reviewed efficiently. By combining Verint Communications Analytics with our global mobile recording capabilities, we help compliance teams identify potential risks faster, reduce operational burden, and strengthen oversight across regulated communications."

John Bourne, SVP Global Channels and Alliances, Verint, said: "Extending Verint Communications Analytics to 1GLOBAL's mobile network marks an important step in how regulated firms can apply AI to voice data at a global scale. Together we are equipping compliance and risk teams with a unified view across mobile communications, helping them move from sampling and spot checks to continuous, intelligent oversight."

About 1GLOBAL: Leading Digital Transformation in Telecommunications

1GLOBAL is a technology-driven global mobile communications provider dedicated to empowering enterprises worldwide to unlock the full growth potential of mobile connectivity. With a best-in-class telecom technology platform, a comprehensive suite of globally viable regulatory licenses, and privileged access to the telecom wholesale market, 1GLOBAL is uniquely positioned to deliver seamless mobile connectivity solutions. Serving the world's leading banks, corporations, and digital-first businesses-including neo-banks, travel companies, and retail groups-1GLOBAL connects over 60 million devices globally.

In 2025, 1GLOBAL continued to grow profitably, generating revenue of USD 203 million and a profit of USD 26 million. The year was characterized by strong demand for the 1G Connect Travel offering, the expansion of enterprise and compliance solutions, and continued investment in eSIM technology. Going forward, 1GLOBAL will focus on expanding national connectivity, extending its MVNO footprint and scaling its technology platform to continue delivering sustainable, profitable growth. Established in 2022 by experienced tech founders and entrepreneurs Hakan Koç and Pyrros Koussios, 1GLOBAL is a European technology leader driving digital transformation in the global telecommunications market. It operates as a fully regulated Mobile Virtual Network Operator ("MVNO") in 12 countries and as a regulated telecommunications operator in an additional 28 countries. Headquartered in the Netherlands, with world-class R&D hubs in Lisbon, Berlin, and São Paulo, 1GLOBAL employs close to 500 experts across 15 countries.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520420998/en/

Contacts:

Contact 1GLOBAL

1GLOBAL Communications Email: press@1global.com

www.1global.com