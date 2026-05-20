Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) Chief Operating Officer, Americas, Shane Grant and Executive Vice President, M&A and Special Projects, John Faucher will participate in a fireside chat at the dbAccess Global Consumer Conference in Paris on Wednesday, June 3, 2026 at 8:45 am ET.

Investors may access a live webcast of this fireside chat on Colgate's website at www.colgatepalmolive.com. For those unable to participate during the live webcast, a recorded version of the webcast will be made available through the Investor Center section of Colgate's website.

Colgate-Palmolive Company is a caring, innovative growth company that is reimagining a healthier future for all people, their pets and our planet. Focused on Oral Care, Personal Care, Home Care and Pet Nutrition, we sell our products in more than 200 countries and territories under brands such as Colgate, Palmolive, Ajax, Axion, Darlie, elmex, EltaMD, Fabuloso, Filorga, hello, Hill's Prescription Diet, Hill's Science Diet, Irish Spring, Lady Speed Stick, meridol, PCA SKIN, Prime100, Protex, Sanex, Softsoap, Sorriso, Soupline, Speed Stick, Suavitel and Tom's of Maine. We are recognized for our leadership and innovation in promoting sustainability and community wellbeing, including our achievements in decreasing plastic waste and promoting recyclability, saving water and improving children's oral health through our Colgate Bright Smiles, Bright Futures program, which has reached approximately two billion children and their families since 1991. For more information about Colgate-Palmolive and how we make more smiles, visit www.colgatepalmolive.com. CL-C

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Contacts:

Investor Relations: investor_relations@colpal.com

Communications: colgate_palmolive_media_inquiry@colpal.com