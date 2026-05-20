In a briefing with global investors, the Company announced agentic AI has accelerated software engineering capabilities by 5x and significantly increased the speed of new platform feature delivery.

100% of all new code in advanced teams is now AI-generated under human command and design, allowing for increased resourcing of high-value initiatives.

The AI-first infrastructure has delivered a 47% year-on-year increase in engineering productivity, enabling the business to scale its innovation.

eDreams ODIGEO (the "Company" or "eDO") (BME: EDR) (OTC: EDDRF), the world's leading travel subscription company and a global pioneer in artificial intelligence, today hosted an intensive technical deep dive session on AI for the global investment community. During the presentation, the Company showcased how its decade-long leadership in AI has created a unique, high-performance engine that will power its strategy to reach 13 million subscribers by March 2030.

A new AI-powered engineering model

The Company revealed that its AI-first engineering model has fundamentally redefined its innovation velocity. eDO's AI infrastructure now enables technical teams to bring new business concepts to market with a five-fold acceleration. In the Company's most advanced development teams, 100% of all new code is now AI-generated under human command and design, allowing for increased resourcing of high-value business initiatives.

This strategic shift has delivered a 47% year-on-year increase in engineering productivity, creating significant operational leverage and enabling technical talent to lead the Company's most complex value-creation projects.

Leveraging LLMs as an acquisition opportunity

Management detailed how eDO's technical maturity has transformed conversational AI platforms such as Gemini and ChatGPT into a vast acquisition opportunity. While these platforms excel at conversational discovery, the structural complexity of travel, including complex IATA licensing, financial guarantees, sophisticated multi-inventory management, or 24/7 operational customer support, positions eDO as the indispensable fulfilment layer that makes the agentic era work.

By deploying over 100 Model Context Protocols (MCPs) an open standard that enables AI models to securely and consistently connect to external data, tools, and software eDO has integrated its complex booking engine directly into global ecosystems. This allows horizontal AI assistants to move beyond dialogue and actually complete secure, real-world bookings on eDO's platform, effectively making conversational AI another channel in the Company's multi-source acquisition architecture.

This industrial scale engine is supported by an architecture that ingests more than 100 terabytes of high quality information every day. This represents roughly 50 billion pages of uncompressed text; if printed and stacked, a single day's data flow would reach 5,000 kilometres into space. This scale enables the technical team to command a constant supply of refined data to power its 247 global apps and websites.

Dana Dunne, Chief Executive Officer at eDreams ODIGEO said: "AI continues to rapidly redefine how people discover and book travel, but enduring leadership won't come from access to models alone, it will come from the strength of the ecosystem behind them. We have spent over a decade building proprietary technology, deeply embedded subscription relationships and the operational infrastructure required to deliver travel seamlessly at global scale. That combination creates a moat that is exceptionally difficult to replicate, and we are glad we had the opportunity to showcase this in our inaugural AI Day.

"As the market evolves, our focus is not simply on adapting to AI, but on shaping how AI is applied across our entire customer journey, from inspiration and personalisation through to fulfilment and service. The companies that lead this transformation will be those that pair intelligence with execution, and that's where we continue to set the standard.

"Our technical maturity and vision will ensure we continue to deliver unprecedented value to our subscribers and shareholders alike, while accelerating our path to exceed 13 million subscribers by 2030."

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260520098626/en/

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