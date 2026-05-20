

ROME (dpa-AFX) - Italy's construction output decreased for the fifth successive month in March, according to the provisional data released by the statistical office Istat on Wednesday.



Construction production dropped 0.7 percent month-on-month in March, following a 0.1 percent decrease in the previous month.



The annual outcome was also a decrease of 0.2 percent versus a 0.8 percent rebound in February.



On an unadjusted basis, construction production grew 4.4 percent annually in March February, faster than the 0.8 percent increase a month ago. This was the second consecutive monthly growth.



During the first quarter, total construction output contracted 2.0 percent compared to the previous quarter.



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News