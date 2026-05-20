

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. Department of State has issued updated Level 4 travel advisories for all three countries affected by the recent Ebola outbreak.



It warned American citizens or permanent residents not travel to the Democratic Republic of the Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan for any reason. Americans have been urged to remain vigilant of CDC guidelines on isolation and quarantine if they are departing the region.



The State Department said it is working with interagency partners to evacuate, for medical treatment and/or quarantine and procedures, any affected American citizens. The Department is also working across its consular and travel operations to implement CDC's Title 42 order restricting entry of foreign nationals who have been to the DR Congo, Uganda, or South Sudan in the last 21 days. The Department has issued updated Level 4 travel advisories for all three countries: no American citizens or permanent residents should travel to the DRC, Uganda, or South Sudan for any reason. Americans should remain vigilant of CDC guidelines on isolation and quarantine if they are departing the region.



Separately, the State Department said the United States is committing to rapidly supporting the Ebola outbreak response by funding up to 50 treatment clinics, and associated frontline costs being established in Ebola-affected regions of the DR Congo and Uganda. These rapidly deployed clinics will enable implementing partners to establish clinical care and containment perimeters around affected areas. Clinics will provide emergency Ebola screening, triage, and isolation capacity.



The United States will deliver this funding primarily via Central Emergency Response Funds pooled funding vehicles administered by the United Nations Office for the Coordination of Humanitarian Affairs.



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