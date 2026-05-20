SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated: Emerging Growth Research Releases Q1:26 Quarterly Update on SBC Medical Group; Upgrades to Buy Rating and Increases Price Target to $10.00

NEW YORK CITY, NY / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Emerging Growth Research today announced the release of its Q1:26 Quarterly Update Report on SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:SBC), upgrading the Company to a Buy rating and increasing its 12-month price target to $10.00 from $9.00, representing significant potential upside from the Company's recent share price of $2.89 as of May 19, 2026.

The Quarterly Update highlights SBC's expectation for a return to revenue growth in 2026 following the completion of pricing-related headwinds experienced during 2025, while emphasizing the Company's strong cash position, expanding clinic footprint, and long-term global growth strategy.

Key Highlights from the Q1:26 Quarterly Update:

Return to Growth Expected in 2026: Emerging Growth Research believes the impact of SBC's early-2025 franchise fee restructuring is now largely absorbed, positioning the Company for renewed revenue growth beginning in 2026.

Underlying Business Trends Remain Strong: Q1:26 same-clinic sales increased +6% year-over-year, while customer growth rose +10% year-over-year to approximately 6.7 million annual visits with a 72% repeat rate.

Sequential Improvement in Financial Results: While Q1:26 revenue declined 9% year-over-year to $43.1 million, revenue increased +9% sequentially from Q4:25. Operating profit also increased +38% sequentially.

Significant Cash Position Supports Expansion: SBC ended Q1:26 with approximately $167 million in cash and only modest debt levels, leaving the Company with a strong net cash position relative to its market capitalization.

Continued Clinic Expansion: SBC expanded its clinic network to 284 locations, up +13% year-over-year, as management continues to pursue its long-term objective of reaching 1,000 clinics globally over the next nine years.

International Expansion and New Growth Initiatives: The Company continues to pursue strategic M&A opportunities in Japan, Southeast Asia, and the United States while also investing in AI-driven operational initiatives and longevity-focused wellness services.

Improved Trading Liquidity: Emerging Growth Research noted that the founder's recent partial share sale increased public float and trading liquidity while maintaining strong founder alignment with shareholders.

Attractive Valuation: Emerging Growth Research believes SBC shares remain materially undervalued relative to the Company's long-term earnings potential, strong operating margins, and substantial net cash position.

For a copy of the full Q1:26 Quarterly Update Report, please visit:

https://storage.googleapis.com/accesswire/media/1168563/sbcq126-quarterly-update-052026.pdf

or

https://www.emerginggrowth.com/profile/sbc/ (on the right side of the page as you scroll down)

About SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc.

SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. provides management services to cosmetic treatment centers through a franchise model operating across Japan, Southeast Asia, and the United States. The Company operates a diversified portfolio of cosmetic, dermatology, and wellness-focused brands and continues to expand through both organic growth and strategic acquisitions.

About Emerging Growth Research

Emerging Growth Research is an independent equity research firm providing institutional-quality analysis on emerging growth companies.

Contact:

Emerging Growth Research

Research@EmergingGrowth.com

https://www.emerginggrowth.com

Forward-Looking Statements

This press release contains forward-looking statements concerning business operations, financial performance, growth initiatives, and future expectations of SBC Medical Group Holdings, Inc. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected.

SOURCE: SBC Medical Group Holdings Incorporated

SBC_Q1.26 Quarterly Update 05.20.26

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/healthcare-and-pharmaceutical/emerging-growth-research-releases-q1-26-quarterly-update-on-sbc-medic-1168563