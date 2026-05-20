BERKELEY, Calif.--(BUSINESS WIRE)--Deep Fission, Inc. ("Deep Fission" or the "Company"), an advanced nuclear energy company developing small modular pressurized water reactors installed one mile underground, today announced that it has commenced the roadshow for its proposed underwritten public offering of 6,000,000 shares of its common stock. In addition, Deep Fission intends to grant the underwriters a 30-day option to purchase up to an additional 900,000 shares of its common stock at the initial public offering price, less underwriting discounts and commissions. The initial public offering price is expected to be between $24.00 and $26.00 per share. The Company has applied to list its common stock on The Nasdaq Global Market under the ticker symbol "FISN".Deep Fission intends to use the net proceeds from this offering for general working capital and corporate purposes, including towards the engineering, research and development, licensing and construction of its first pilot nuclear reactor and related technologies.William Blair, Stifel, and Canaccord Genuity are acting as joint lead book-running managers for the offering. Seaport Global Securities and Benchmark, a StoneX Company are acting as bookrunners for the offering.A registration statement relating to these securities has been filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission but has not yet become effective. These securities may not be sold, nor may offers to buy be accepted, prior to the time the registration statement becomes effective. The proposed offering will be made only by means of a prospectus. Copies of the preliminary prospectus relating to the proposed offering may be obtained, when available, from William Blair & Company, L.L.C., Attention: Prospectus Department, 150 North Riverside Plaza, Chicago, IL 60606, by telephone at (800) 621-0687, or by email at prospectus@williamblair.com, Stifel, Nicolaus & Company, Incorporated, Attention: Prospectus Department, One Montgomery Street, Suite 3700, San Francisco, CA 94104, by telephone at (415) 364-2720 or by email at syndprospectus@stifel.com, and Canaccord Genuity LLC, Attention: Syndication Department, One Post Office Square, Suite 3000, Boston, Massachusetts 02109, or by telephone at (617) 371-3900, or by email at prospectus@cgf.com.This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy any securities, nor shall there be any sale of these securities in any state or jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful prior to registration or qualification under the securities laws of any such state or jurisdiction.About Deep FissionDeep Fission is revolutionizing the energy landscape with innovative technology that places a small modular pressurized water reactor in a borehole approximately one mile underground. The company's Gravity Nuclear Reactor approach combines established pressurized water reactor technology with a novel underground deployment model designed to simplify construction, enhance safety, and support rapid, scalable commercial deployment. Founded and led by a team of experienced scientists, engineers, and entrepreneurs, Deep Fission is focused on delivering reliable, low-carbon baseload power to meet growing electricity demand from utilities, industrial customers, and data centers. The company is currently advancing the development of its first reactor project in Parsons, Kansas and was selected for the Department of Energy's Reactor Pilot Program.Forward-Looking StatementsCertain statements in this press release are "forward-looking statements," including statements regarding the timing, size and consummation of the proposed public offering. These statements are based on current expectations and involve risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Important factors that may affect actual results are described under "Risk Factors" and "Cautionary Note on Forward-Looking Statements" in Deep Fission's Registration Statement on Form S-1 filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (as amended or supplemented), and in other filings Deep Fission makes with the SEC. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date of this press release. Deep Fission undertakes no obligation to update any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events, or otherwise, except as required by law.ContactsMedia ContactChloe Fradermedia@deepfission.comInvestor Relations ContactBob PragIR@deepfission.com(858) 794-9500

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260519099897/en/