FedEx: The Power of Collaboration - Building a Circular Future in Memphis

NORTHAMPTON, MA / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Imagine a world where "waste" doesn't exist, and the things we use every day get a new lease on life. This isn't a far-off dream; it's the heart of the circular economy, and it's happening right here in Memphis.

For years, dedicated local organizations have been doing heavy lifting to make this a reality. Clean Memphis has served as a vital catalyst, coordinating the Circular Economy Task Force and spearheading the Circular Mid-South initiative to align community goals, educate the public, and drive zero-waste policies. FedEx Cares has been supporting their efforts in Memphis for many years with a particular focus on reducing food waste in public schools.

In addition to Clean Memphis, the Business Hub operated by the Binghampton Development Corporation (BDC) has created innovative streetlight and mattress recycling programs, providing employment and workforce development for over 180 people. FedEx Cares supports the BDC with in-kind shipping to support workforce training for hard-to-recycle items like mattresses and tires.

Last year, in coordination with the PGA TOUR and FedEx, fifty local volunteers from Clean Memphis and The Compost Fairy were mobilized for the FedEx St. Jude Championship rescuing 2.75 tons of surplus food, composting 3.75 tons of organic waste, and sorting thousands of recyclables - demonstrating how innovative logistics and community engagement can change the playbook on waste.

These local champions have proven that circularity isn't just good for the environment - it can create jobs, build resilience, and strengthen the local economy.

In April 2026, leaders from across the Mid-South - from large corporations and small businesses to innovative startups - came together for an event hosted by GAME Change and the Circular Supply Chain Coalition (CSCC). Participants shared a common vision for a future where materials are reused, repaired, and remanufactured, keeping them out of landfills and in our economy longer.

A tour of a local return center brought this vision to life, showcasing how a major manufacturer is already putting circular principles into practice through product take back, reverse logistics, and remanufacturing. In addition to the materials, the group emphasized the importance of workforce development, providing jobs to many people struggling to build an economic future for themselves and their families.

At FedEx, we're proud to be at the intersection of these efforts. We've been working alongside Pyxera Global since 2021 to help launch the CSCC, conducting an e-waste pilot in middle Tennessee alongside Terra's Done with It program and the American Battery Technology Company. Pyxera recently published a report on the role of logistics to support a more circular economy. As you might guess, logistics is a critical link to enable businesses, communities, and start-ups shift waste from being a burden to becoming a resource.

Today, through FedEx Cares, we are connecting these community pioneers with the logistical support they need through in-kind shipping, supply chain expertise, and philanthropic support. The goal? Supporting the Circular Supply Chain Coalition's growing portfolio of projects across the U.S. and right here in Memphis.

Click here to learn about FedEx Cares, our global community engagement program.

Find more stories and multimedia from FedEx at 3blmedia.com.

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SOURCE: FedEx

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/transportation/the-power-of-collaboration-building-a-circular-future-in-memphis-1168575