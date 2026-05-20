Terranet AB: Bulletin from the Annual General Meeting of Terranet AB on May 20, 2026

The annual general meeting of Terranet AB (the "Company") was held today, May 20, 2026, in Lund. The meeting resolved, with the required majority and in accordance with the proposals of the board of directors and the nomination committee, on the following main resolutions.

Adoption of the profit and loss account and balance sheet

The annual general meeting resolved to adopt the income statement and balance sheet of the Company and the consolidated income statement and consolidated balance sheet.

Allocation of profits

The annual general meeting decided to allocate the result in accordance with the board's proposal in the annual report, i.e. that the result be carried forward.

Discharge from liability

The members of the board of directors and the CEO were discharged from liability for the financial year 2025.

Election of Board of Directors, auditor and remuneration

The annual general meeting resolved that the board of directors shall consist of five (5) members without deputies. It was further resolved that the Company shall have a registered accounting firm as auditor.

Torgny Hellström, Magnus Edman, Mats Fägerhag and Uwe Brandenburg were reelected as board members. Torsten Bernström was elected as a new member of the board. Torgny Hellström was re-elected chairman of the board.

The registered accounting firm Ernst & Young Aktiebolag ("E&Y") was reelected as the Company's auditor. E&Y has announced that the authorized public accountant Martin Henriksson will continue to be the auditor in charge.

It was resolved that a fee of SEK 195 000 shall be paid to each of the members elected by the annual general meeting who are not employed by the Company or the Group, and SEK 515 000 to the chairman of the board. A fee of SEK 30 000 shall be paid to each of the members of the

remuneration committee (maximum three members) and a fee of SEK 70 000 shall be paid to each of the members of the audit committee (maximum two members), and SEK 120 000 to its chairman. It was resolved that fees to the auditor shall be paid according to approved invoices.

Resolution to authorize the Board of Directors to resolve new issues of shares, warrants and convertibles

The annual general meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors to decide, on one or more occasions up until the next annual general meeting, on the issue of series B shares, warrants and/or convertibles with the right to subscribe for or convert series B shares, with or without deviation from the shareholders' preferential rights, within the limits of the articles of association applicable at any given time, to be paid in cash, in kind and/or by set-off.

The main reason for the board of directors to be able to decide on a new share issue without preferential rights for shareholders as described above is to be able to raise new capital to increase the Company's flexibility for financing.

Resolution authorizing the Board of Directors to make minor adjustments to the resolutions adopted by the General Meeting

The meeting resolved to authorize the board of directors, the CEO or the person otherwise appointed by the board of directors to make such minor adjustments and clarifications to the resolutions adopted at the annual general meeting as are necessary for the registration of the resolutions.

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Lund in May 2026

Terranet AB

The Board of Directors

For more information, please contact:

Torgny Hellström, Chairman of the Board

E-mail: torgny.hellstrom@terranet.se

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense, industry, and agriculture.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow Terranet at terranet.se.

Certified Adviser to Terranet is Mangold Fondkommission AB, 08-503 015 50, ca@mangold.se.