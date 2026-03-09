Terranet AB: Terranet continues to sign evaluation agreements in the defense industry

Terranet has signed a new evaluation agreement in the defense industry. The agreement concerns an external evaluation of the company's sensor-based technology for a military application.

The company's plan for 2026 is to have the BlincVision sensor solution externally evaluated by partners across different verticals. The new agreement is part of this strategy and means that Terranet is expanding its areas of application within the defense industry.

The technology's low latency and rapid detection are characteristics of particular interest in environments with high demands for fast response capability.

The agreement does not include any financial commitments between the parties.

"It is positive to see increasing interest in our technology within the defense industry. With this agreement, we broaden our areas of application within the segment. The evaluation is a result of our increased engagement in the defense sector," says Jonas Renander, Chief Commercial Officer at Terranet.

About Terranet AB (publ)

Terranet develops the groundbreaking sensor solution BlincVision. The solution enables vehicles and machines to react earlier in high-risk situations. The technology focuses on relevant changes in the field of view, allowing faster detection. The ambition is to contribute to increased safety in environments where rapid decisions are critical, from urban traffic to applications within autonomous mobility, defense, industry, and agriculture.

Terranet is headquartered in Lund, Sweden, and also operates in Gothenburg and Stuttgart. The company is listed on Nasdaq First North Premier Growth Market (Nasdaq: TERRNT-B). Follow Terranet at terranet.se.

