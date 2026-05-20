Henkel Named by Forbes as One of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2026

Henkel has been awarded by Forbes and Statista as one of America's Best Employers for New Grads in 2026

ROCKY HILL, CT / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Henkel, a leading manufacturer of well-known consumer and industrial brands, such as all free clear laundry detergent, Dial soap, Schwarzkopf hair care, and Loctite, Technomelt and Bonderite adhesives, sealants, and functional coatings, has been awarded a place on the Forbes list of America's Best Employers for New Grads 2026. This award is presented in collaboration with Statista, the world-leading statistics portal and industry ranking provider.

America's Best Employers for New Grads 2026 were identified in an independent survey of over 100,000 U.S. young professionals (employees who have less than 10 years of work experience). The ranking is determined by two types of evaluations: personal (those given by employees themselves) and public (those given by friends and family members of employees, or members of the public who work in the same industry).

This prestigious accolade highlights Henkel's dedication to fostering a workplace and investing in programs where recent graduates can thrive, grow, and make a meaningful impact from day one. For example, the Henkel Rotational Program is a two-year program for Henkel Adhesives Technologies, designed to provide early-in-career employees with the ability to explore different businesses and divisions. Associates engage in customized learning, collaborate with diverse teams, and receive support from a mentor while gaining experience and expanding their networks to craft impactful careers.

"We are incredibly proud to be named among America's best employers for young talent," said Michaela Tomaskova, Head of Talent Acquisition, North America. "This recognition is a reflection of our culture - one that values learning, mentorship, belonging, and bold ideas. New graduates bring fresh perspectives, and we're committed to creating an environment where they can grow both professionally and personally, and help shape the future."

Henkel's efforts to empower employees to learn, grow, and lead have led to progress, particularly in increasing early career retention and creating a fair and inclusive work environment where all employees feel heard, valued, and supported. This recognition further establishes Henkel as an organization that is committed to pioneering pathways for future generations of leaders and innovators.

Erica Cooper

Corporate Communications Canada/USA

475-232-4973

erica.cooper@henkel.com

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View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/industrial-and-manufacturing/henkel-named-by-forbes-as-one-of-americas-best-employers-for-new-grads-1168580