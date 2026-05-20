Arista delivers next-generation cognitive campus innovations

Arista Networks (NYSE: ANET), a leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN.1 This recognition, we feel, highlights Arista's continued momentum in the enterprise campus, driven by its unified, software-driven approach to networking and its commitment to delivering modern, reliable, and AI-optimized connectivity from the data center to the campus edge.

"We feel this underscores Arista's commitment to relentless innovation and our significant growth in enterprise campus deployments," said Kumar Srinkantan, VP and GM Campus, for Arista Networks. "Our momentum is fueled by a clear vision: replacing legacy operational complexity with cloud-grade resilience and pioneering AI. With our architectural consistency, we are now redefining the modern enterprise campus."

Arista is expanding its Cognitive Campus Networking Portfolio. Highlights include its highly anticipated ruggedized campus wired platforms for the industrial edge, along with the introduction of a new family of internal directional antenna wireless access points (APs).

Extending the Enterprise Campus: Ruggedized Switching and Advanced Antennas

Following are key innovations designed for maximum deployment and flexibility in demanding environments:

Availability of Ruggedized Switch Platform: Engineered for industrial, outdoor, and challenging physical environments, Arista's new ruggedized switching platform extends the power of EOS (Extensible Operating System) to the edge. These platforms ensure high availability, cognitive management, and enterprise-grade security, engineered for harsh environments and can withstand extreme temperatures, vibrations, and shock. Both ruggedized platforms, 710HXP-28TXH and 710HXP-20TNH, are available now.

Launch of New Internal Directional Antennas: Designed to optimize wireless coverage in high-ceiling, high-density, or complex RF environments (such as warehouses, manufacturing floors, large public venues, auditoriums, indoor outdoor stadiums), Arista's new Wi-Fi access points, indoor C460D and outdoor O435D, featuring integrated internal directional antennas eliminate the aesthetic and installation complexities of external enclosures while maximizing wireless connectivity and performance. This also allows bringing 6GHz reliably into indoor environments without requiring Automated Frequency Coordination (AFC).

Redefining Network Operations with Agentic AIOps

Building on its pioneering AI-driven network operations, Arista is expanding the capabilities of Arista AVA (Autonomous Virtual Assist), evolving it into a fully multi-domain, agentic AIOps powerhouse.

Moving beyond traditional reactive alerts and conversational chatbots, the next-generation AVA leverages an advanced agentic AI architecture designed to operate seamlessly across multiple domains, correlating telemetry data across wired, wireless, NAC and data center environments. AVA autonomously analyzes multi-dimensional network data, anticipates potential disruptions before they impact users, and engineers' intent-based workflows.

Crucially, this expansion introduces closed-loop automation with a human-in-the-loop architecture. AVA can independently diagnose complex cross-domain issues, formulate precise remediation steps, and securely present them to IT administrators for approval. This ensures lean enterprise teams maintain absolute control and visibility while benefiting from dramatic reductions in Mean Time to Resolution (MTTR) and operational overhead across massive, distributed environments.

Unified Vision for the Modern Enterprise

All of Arista's campus wired and wireless solutions are rooted in EOS and managed via CloudVision, providing enterprises with a single pane of glass, consistent security policies, and deep telemetry across the entire network fabric.

To learn more about Arista's recognition in the 2026 Gartner Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN, please find a complimentary copy here.

For more information regarding Arista's Cognitive Campus portfolio, please visit www.arista.com/en/solutions/cognitive-campus.

[1]Gartner, "Magic Quadrant for Enterprise Wired and Wireless LAN Infrastructure," Mike Leibovitz, Christian Canales, Tim Zimmerman, May 18, 2026.

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About Arista

Arista Networks is an industry leader in data-driven, client-to-cloud networking for large AI, data center, campus, and routing environments. Its award-winning platforms deliver availability, agility, automation, analytics, and security through an advanced network operating stack. For more information, visit www.arista.com.

ARISTA, EOS, CloudVision and AVA are among the registered and unregistered trademarks of Arista Networks, Inc. in jurisdictions around the world. Other company names or product names may be trademarks of their respective owners. Additional information and resources can be found at www.arista.com. This press release contains forward-looking statements including, but not limited to, statements regarding the performance and capabilities of Arista's products and services. All statements other than statements of historical fact are statements that could be deemed forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause actual performance or results to differ materially from those expressed in the forward-looking statements, including rapid technological and market change, customer requirements, and industry standards, as well as other risks stated in our filings with the SEC available on Arista's website at www.arista.com and the SEC's website at www.sec.gov. Arista disclaims any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement to reflect events that occur or circumstances that exist after the date on which they were made.

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Contacts:

Media Contact:

Amanda Jaramillo

Corporate Communications

Tel: (408) 547-5798

amanda@arista.com

Investor Contact:

Investor Advocacy

Rudolph Araujo

Rod Hall

Tel: (408) 547-8080

ir@arista.com