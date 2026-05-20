Partners Group
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Baar-Zug, Switzerland; 20 May 2026
Partners Group Holding AG's shareholders approved all proposals put forward by the Board of Directors at the 2026 Annual General Meeting of Shareholders (AGM) that was held today in Baar-Zug, Switzerland.
A detailed overview of the voting results of all resolutions passed at the 2026 AGM will be made available at www.partnersgroup.com/AGM in the coming days.
[1]The net dividend is defined as the gross dividend reduced by a 35% Swiss withholding tax.
About Partners Group
Shareholder relations contact
Media relations contact
End of Media Release
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Partners Group
|Zugerstrasse 57
|6341 Baar
|Switzerland
|Phone:
|+41 41 784 60 00
|Fax:
|+ 41 41 784 60 01
|E-mail:
|partnersgroup@partnersgroup.com
|Internet:
|https://www.partnersgroup.com/en/
|ISIN:
|CH0024608827
|Valor:
|2460882
|Listed:
|SIX Swiss Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|2330972
|End of News
|EQS News Service
2330972 20.05.2026 CET/CEST