Consumer Direct Windows and Doors celebrates 12th Consumer Choice Award recognition

BRAMPTON, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Consumer Choice Award is proud to announce that Consumer Direct Windows and Doors has been named the 2026 Consumer Choice Award winner in the Windows & Doors category for the Greater Toronto Area. This marks the company's twelfth Consumer Choice Award win, reflecting its consistent commitment to professionalism, craftsmanship, and customer trust.

Consumer Direct Windows and Doors is a Southern Ontario-based company specializing in high-performance, energy-efficient windows and entry doors. With a focus on quality installation and long-term value, the company has built a strong reputation among homeowners seeking reliable and effective solutions.

"At Consumer Direct, our priority is to provide homeowners with a straightforward, transparent experience backed by quality workmanship," said Graeme Knight Vice President of Consumer Direct Windows and Doors. "This recognition reflects the trust our customers continue to place in our work."

What sets Consumer Direct apart is its emphasis on installation quality and customer experience. By maintaining a no-pressure approach and clear, transparent pricing, the company ensures that homeowners can make informed decisions with confidence.

The company's focus on energy efficiency allows homeowners to benefit from improved comfort and performance, while also supporting long-term cost savings. Combined with professional installation, these solutions are designed to deliver lasting results.

Serving clients across Southern Ontario, from Niagara through the GTA to Peterborough, Consumer Direct Windows and Doors remains a trusted choice for residential windows and door upgrades. Its consistent recognition and strong customer relationships reflect its dedication to delivering dependable service and high standards.

The Consumer Choice Award is based on independent market research evaluating reputation, customer satisfaction, and overall excellence. Consumer Direct Windows and Doors' selection as the 2026 winner highlights its leadership in the industry and its ongoing commitment to quality and service.

For more information, visit www.consumerdirectwindows.ca or CLICK HERE.

About Consumer Direct Windows and Doors

Consumer Direct Windows and Doors is a Southern Ontario-based company specializing in energy-efficient windows and entry doors. Known for its focus on installation quality, transparent pricing, and customer-first service, the company delivers reliable solutions designed for long-term performance and homeowner satisfaction.

About Consumer Choice Award

Consumer Choice Award has been recognizing and promoting business excellence in North America since 1987. Its rigorous selection process ensures that only the most outstanding service providers in each category earn this prestigious recognition. Visit www.ccaward.com to learn more.

Contact Information

Sumi Saleh

Communications Manager

ssaleh@ccaward.com

SOURCE: Consumer Choice Award

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/business-and-professional-services/consumer-direct-windows-and-doors-celebrates-12th-consumer-choic-1168798