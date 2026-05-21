

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - James Murdoch is making a significant move in the U.S. media landscape by investing in Vox Media, grabbing most of the company's main editorial assets through his firm, Lupa Systems.



This acquisition includes Vox, New York Magazine, and Vox Media's podcast network. While the exact financial details weren't shared, some reports suggest the deal is worth over $300 million. Interestingly, this announcement followed shortly after New York Magazine snagged a National Magazine Award for general excellence.



Murdoch mentioned that this purchase aligns with Lupa Systems' dedication to high-quality journalism and important cultural discussions. Jim Bankoff, CEO of Vox Media, is set to join Lupa Systems to oversee the newly acquired assets.



It's worth noting that some of Vox's popular brands, like The Verge, Eater, SB Nation, PopSugar, and The Dodo, won't be part of this deal, which leaves the door open for potential future sales.



James Murdoch, son of Rupert Murdoch, has established Lupa Systems as a varied media and tech investment company that emphasizes independent journalism and entertainment.



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