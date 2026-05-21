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WKN: A3CRZG | ISIN: US2861761029 | Ticker-Symbol:
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ACCESS Newswire
21.05.2026 01:02 Uhr
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Elektros, Inc.: As Global Markets Continue Soaring to Historic Highs, ELEKTROS Inc. Proudly Welcomes a Growing Worldwide Community of Penny Stock and Micro-Cap Investors Discovering the Company's Vision for Lithium Mining and EV Patent Technology

WEST PALM BEACH, FL / ACCESS Newswire / May 20, 2026 / Management applauds the growing awareness surrounding ELEKTROS Inc. as more penny stock traders, microcap investors, and strategic market participants worldwide continue discovering the Company's mission within the lithium mining and EV patent technology sectors.

Management believes current U.S. market strength, expanding electrification demand, and rising global investor interest in next-generation energy infrastructure are contributing to increased momentum surrounding ELEKTROS Inc. and its long-term vision.

Management further believes many microcap investors view select penny stock opportunities as comparable to holding long-term options that never expire - offering exposure to future growth potential while participating in the early stages of emerging public companies.

As the broader markets continue advancing toward record highs, ELEKTROS proudly welcomes aboard the growing community of microcap traders, penny stock enthusiasts, and strategic investors from around the world who are increasingly discovering the Company, its mission, and its long-term objectives within the lithium mining and EV patent technology sectors.

Management believes the growing worldwide awareness surrounding ELEKTROS Inc. represents an exciting milestone for the Company and its shareholders as more investors globally continue learning about the Company's vision.

Shlomo Bleier, CEO of ELEKTROS Inc., recently reflected on a conversation he once had with a legendary investor within the microcap and penny stock sector who shared a perspective management believes remains meaningful for long-term investors. The investor stated that owning a penny stock at the right entry point can feel comparable to owning options on a major company that never expire.

Elon Musk has publicly emphasized the importance of lithium to the future of electric vehicles and batteries. In public comments regarding lithium supply and refining, Musk stated that Tesla may need to enter lithium mining and refining directly because lithium costs had reached "insane levels."

French automotive publication L'Argus highlighted that lithium remains one of the primary strategic concerns for automakers as electric vehicle demand accelerates globally and manufacturers seek to secure battery supply chains.

Reuters has also reported extensively on the importance of EV charging infrastructure expansion worldwide as governments and private industry continue investing billions into high-speed charging networks to support growing EV adoption.

Benzinga has repeatedly reported that lithium remains a critical component for EV batteries and next-generation battery technologies as global EV demand continues expanding.

Chinese financial and industrial publications have also continued highlighting the importance of lithium refining, battery supply chains, and electrification infrastructure as China remains a major force within the global EV and battery marketplace.

The Company continues focusing on hard rock lithium exploration and development opportunities in Sierra Leone, Africa, positioning ELEKTROS within one of the world's most strategically important supply chains supporting electric vehicles, renewable energy storage, and industrial electrification.

In parallel with its lithium initiatives, ELEKTROS holds United States Patent No. 12,522,100 B1 related to advanced electric vehicle charging technology designed to significantly reduce charging times and improve charging efficiency for EV users globally.

Management believes momentum surrounding ELEKTROS continues building steadily as more investors worldwide become familiar with the Company, its lithium mining initiatives, and its EV charging patent technology portfolio.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. These statements involve risks, uncertainties, and assumptions that may cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied.

Contact Information:
ELEKTROS Inc.
Phone: 786-477-9003
Email: elektrosinc@gmail.com
Website: www.elektros.energy

SOURCE: Elektros, Inc.



View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:
https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/automotive/as-global-markets-continue-soaring-to-historic-highs-elektros-inc.-proudly-welcomes-a-gr-1168988

© 2026 ACCESS Newswire
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