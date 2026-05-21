

TOKYO (dpa-AFX) - The value of core machinery orders in Japan was down a seasonally adjusted 9.4 percent on month in March, the Cabinet Office said on Thursday - coming in at 1,010.9 billion yen.



That missed forecasts for a decline of 7.7 percent after jumping 13.6 percent in February.



On a yearly basis, orders added 5.9 percent - beating expectations for a gain of 4.5 percent following the 24.7 percent spike in the previous month.



For the first quarter of 2026, orders were up 6.4 percent on quarter and 12.6 percent on year at 3,109.2 billion yen.



For the second quarter, orders are expected to rise 0.3 percent on quarter and 8.5 percent on year.



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