BRISBANE, AUS, May 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Hitachi Energy has successfully delivered and is now supporting the Ulinda Park battery energy storage system (BESS) in Queensland, Australia, through the supply of power converters and a new HMAX Energy(*1) service agreement. Developed and operated by Akaysha Energy(*2), the 155 megawatt (MW) / 298 MWh project is designed to support grid stability, firm renewable generation, and participate in Australia's National Electricity Market(NEM), including Frequency Control Ancillary Services (FCAS).(*1) About HMAX Energy(*2) About Akaysha EnergyThe coming decades will place new demands on the global electricity system, as power becomes the foundation for economic growth, AI, digitalization, and the clean energy transition. As Australia's grid evolves to integrate renewable energy at scale, maintaining long-term reliability has become a key constraint on system growth.Located in Queensland's Western Downs region, Ulinda Park operates in one of Australia's most demanding electricity environments. As the energy system becomes more dynamic and decentralized, maintaining availability, fast response, and regulatory compliance throughout the full lifecycle is critical.With proven expertise gained from some of the world's most challenging BESS deployments, Hitachi Energy first delivered a complete technical solution for Ulinda Park: power conversion, control technology, factory testing, commissioning, and regulatory integration support required to enable successful entry into the NEM.To sustain performance and reliability, Akaysha Energy entered into a 20-year long-term service agreement (LTSA) with Hitachi Energy. Delivered as part of the HMAX Energy suite, including IoT (Internet of Things) connectivity across assets, the agreement future-proofs Ulinda Park into a software-enabled, performance-managed system that contributes to the stability and reliability of Queensland's electricity system.Through these type of service agreements, Hitachi Energy enables customers to plan, predict, and prevent operational disruptions by combining long-term planning with continuous monitoring, predictive insights, and preventive maintenance, supported by 24/7 remote and on-site expertise. As AI becomes more integrated with physical assets, it also becomes part of the service offering.The agreement also establishes clear accountability for performance and availability across the full asset lifecycle. AI-enabled support solutions strengthen the ability to predict potential issues before they occur, helping to ensure reliable market participation and regulatory compliance, while maintaining the safe and stable operation of one of Queensland's largest battery energy storage systems."As Australia accelerates renewables integration, reliability, predictability, and scale become critical differentiators for power conversion solutions. The country's energy profile and mix of resources uniquely demonstrates what a digitally-enabled, distributed grid can achieve. Hitachi Energy is proud to play a key role in Ulinda Park operations so the assets can operate safely, meet market and regulatory demands, and deliver the fast response for now and for the future," added Massimo Danieli, CEO, Grid Automation, Hitachi Energy."The future energy system will be built on asset intelligence," said Wolf Mueller, CEO, Service, Hitachi Energy. "Battery storage projects like Ulinda Park show the powerful combination of deep technology expertise, advanced digital skills and long-term service partnerships - supporting customers throughout the lifecycle of their assets.""Ulinda Park is now delivering fast frequency response and energy shifting in the National Electricity Market, improving system stability and giving us the flexibility to respond to market signals," said Feri Hamori, Chief Operating Officer, Akaysha Energy. "With a standardized platform in place and a strong services solution, we are well-positioned to build on this performance as our footprint expands".What is HMAX Energy The electrification of many industries and the rise of new power-intensive sectors are accelerating the need to expand and modernize the power grid. In most countries, the grid infrastructure has already exceeded its expected lifetime and was not designed to meet today's demands. Increasing the availability and extending the lifetime of existing assets has never been more critical, making partnerships more important than ever.HMAX Energy is Hitachi's AI-powered suite of services and solutions - designed to safeguard critical energy infrastructure while enabling operational efficiency. Delivered through trusted customer partnerships, HMAX Energy optimizes planning, prediction, and prevention - strengthening energy security and resilience. At its core, HMAX Energy enables asset intelligence - laying the foundation for a Physical AI future.About Hitachi EnergyHitachi Energy is a global leader in electrification, powering the electricity era to meet the energy demands of today, and the next 25 years. As the energy arm of Hitachi Group, over three billion people depend on our pioneering, mission-critical technologies to power their daily lives. With over a century of innovation, we are addressing the most urgent energy challenge of our time: driving the evolution of the world's energy system to ensure abundant, secure, affordable, and sustainable power for today's generation and the next. With an unparalleled installed base in over 140 countries, we are the grid ecosystem partner across the utility, industry, data center, and transportation sectors. Headquartered in Switzerland, we employ over 56,000 people in 60 countries and generate revenues of around $20 billion USD.https://www.hitachienergy.comhttps://www.linkedin.com/company/hitachienergyhttps://x.com/HitachiEnergyAbout Hitachi, Ltd.Through its Social Innovation Business (SIB) that brings together IT, OT(Operational Technology) and products, Hitachi aims to be a global leader in continuously transforming social infrastructure through digital, contributing to a harmonized society where the environment, wellbeing, and economic growth are in balance. Hitachi operates worldwide across four sectors - Digital Systems & Services, Energy, Mobility, and Connective Industries - as well as a Strategic SIB Business Unit focused on new growth areas. With Lumada at its core, Hitachi creates value by combining data, technology and domain knowledge to solve customer and social challenges. Revenues for FY2025 (ended March 31, 2026) totaled 10,586.7 billion yen, with 606 consolidated subsidiaries and approximately 290,000 employees worldwide. Visit us at www.hitachi.com.Source: Hitachi, Ltd.Copyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.