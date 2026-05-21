TAIPEI, TAIWAN, May 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Sharp Corporation will launch Poketomo, a Conversational AI character, on July 1 in Taiwan. This marks its first launch outside of Japan market.Poketomo is a conversational AI character that stays close to "you", empathizing with your feelings-whether you're having fun, feeling happy, or feeling lonely-and offering a comforting presence and someone to talk to. Since its debut in December 2025, it has been welcomed by many customers and has engaged in countless conversations.The Taiwan version (*1) of Poketomo supports conversations in Traditional Chinese. Both the Poketomo robot and smartphone app will be introduced as in Japan. The robot is palm-sized, measuring approximately 12 cm in height and weighing approximately 194g. It enables expressive communication through gestures and motions, as well as a rainbow-colored light on its belly. By linking with the app, conversations and memories continue seamlessly, helping Poketomo deepen its relationship with "you" over time.Sharp has also launched official Taiwan Traditional Chinese social media accounts on Instagram and Threads. These channels will share a serialized comic depicting everyday moments of life with Poketomo, as well as videos that illustrate how customers might interact with Poketomo in daily life.Today, May 20, Sharp held an unveiling event at Denwell Taipei (Taipei, Taiwan). Starting today, pre-orders are being accepted on a rolling basis at physical retail locations in Taiwan-including mobile device retailers and consumer electronics stores-as well as through various e-commerce sites (*2).Highlights from the unveiling eventVenue: Denwell Taipei (Taipei, Taiwan)Main Features1. Poketomo launches in Taiwan, a first outside Japan2. Inheriting core features and concept with Traditional Chinese language support3. Pre-orders start from May 20 via retail stores and e-commerce sites in TaiwanAbout SharpFor more than 110 years, Sharp Corporation has been developing pioneering, world-first and industry-first products and technologies primarily in electronics. Based on its business creed "Sincerity and Creativity" the company has established its corporate slogan "In step with your future." and aims to create New Cultures through innovative products and services in every aspect of how people live and work.For more information, please visit: https://global.sharp/Source: Sharp CorporationCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.