KAWASAKI, Japan, May 21, 2026 - (JCN Newswire) - Fujitsu Limited announced today that it has begun building a Carbon Footprint of Products (CFP) calculation platform across the Panasonic Group. This was achieved by introducing Fujitsu's "Sustainability Value Accelerator" [1] CFP calculation solution to Panasonic Digital Co., Ltd., an IT business company of the Panasonic Group. Fujitsu will provide continuous support for the implementation and application of this platform by Panasonic Digital across the Panasonic Group until its full-scale operation is scheduled to begin in April 2027.This platform will promote the efficiency and standardization of various CFP calculation tasks across the Panasonic Group. Furthermore, by establishing a mechanism that can flexibly adapt to an increasing number of products and changes in regulations, it will support the decarbonization of the entire supply chain and contribute to accelerating sustainability management.BackgroundIn recent years, the manufacturing industry has faced strong demands to reduce its environmental impact across the entire product lifecycle. Concurrently, the increasing need for information disclosure driven by evolving social conditions and the growing burden of CFP calculation operations due to the rising number of products have become urgent challenges. Within the Panasonic Group, where multiple affiliated companies perform CFP calculations, the importance of centralizing and managing data tailored to each company's business model has increased. To address the anticipated growth in product numbers and ongoing changes in domestic and international regulations, establishing a standardized CFP calculation process and a mechanism to enhance operational efficiency had become indispensable.Against this backdrop, Panasonic Digital adopted Fujitsu's "Sustainability Value Accelerator" offering. This offering, developed under Fujitsu's "Uvance" business model, ensures data traceability across companies and industries and supports the realization of a circular economy. In collaboration with Fujitsu, Panasonic Digital has begun building a platform to support CFP calculation across the Panasonic Group.Features of the platformThis platform leverages technical expertise Fujitsu has cultivated through its collaboration in the Partnership for Carbon Transparency (PACT), an initiative hosted by the World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD) [2] . It is equipped with functions that rapidly identify and incorporate domestic and international regulatory trends, ensuring compliance with industry standards.1. High interoperability and scalability compliant with industry standardsFujitsu's CFP calculation solution includes external system integration capabilities that conform to the global standard interfaces defined by WBCSD and PACT. This allows for smooth data linkage between different systems without the need for extensive modifications. Furthermore, customers can flexibly customize input fields themselves, providing high scalability and customizability.2. Efficient integration with existing systems and optimized operationsThe platform supports efficient integration with the Panasonic Group's existing systems, addressing the specific functional requirements of each group company. Furthermore, by providing consistent support from the introduction of the CFP calculation solution through its operation and maintenance, Fujitsu will enable the standardization and holistic optimization of the group's CFP calculation processes, thereby contributing to increased operational efficiency.3. Support for environmental information disclosure utilizing CFP dataThe platform efficiently collects and stores CFP data across the entire supply chain. It supports the calculation and aggregation of CO2 emissions, visualization of environmental impact data, and the generation of reports and certificates. This functionality enables flexible traceability management that adapts to growing product numbers and evolving regulatory changes, thereby contributing to comprehensive environmental information disclosure.Moving forward, under its "Uvance" business model, which originates from addressing societal challenges, Fujitsu aims to achieve cross-industry and cross-company value chain traceability. Through this, it will balance business growth with solving societal challenges, thereby advancing sustainability management.About the "Sustainability Value Accelerator"Through the "Sustainability Value Accelerator," Fujitsu goes beyond mere CFP calculations to aggregate and leverage information across a company's entire value chain, enabling accurate disclosure that adapts to evolving legal regulations and market demands. This allows customers to streamline the costs associated with complying with increasingly complex environmental regulations and to formulate and implement sustainable business strategies that directly enhance corporate value.Furthermore, by transforming environmental initiatives into new revenue opportunities for companies, this solution helps dramatically enhance competitive advantage and business growth in the marketplace.Furthermore, Fujitsu will apply cutting-edge technologies such as AI and Materials Informatics (MI) to the "Sustainability Value Accelerator," accelerating the transition to resource-circulating businesses based on customer data. This will support product development that efficiently utilizes alternative materials with low environmental impact and recyclable materials. Additionally, through advanced data analysis, Fujitsu will create new marketplaces and contribute to the efficiency of the entire value chain.[1] Sustainability Value Accelerator:An offering that collects verifiable traceability data across companies and industries, aiming to enhance value chain transparency, optimize processes holistically, and support the creation of new business models.[2] World Business Council for Sustainable Development (WBCSD):An organization led by CEOs from approximately 200 global companies, dedicated to achieving a sustainable society through business activities. Fujitsu holds a board position.Fujitsu's Commitment to the Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs)The Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) adopted by the United Nations in 2015 represent a set of common goals to be achieved worldwide by 2030.Fujitsu's purpose - "to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation" - is a promise to contribute to the vision of a better future empowered by the SDGs.About FujitsuFujitsu's purpose is to make the world more sustainable by building trust in society through innovation. As the digital transformation partner of choice for customers around the globe, our 100,000 employees work to resolve some of the greatest challenges facing humanity. Our range of services and solutions draw on five key technologies: AI, Computing, Networks, Data & Security, and Converging Technologies, which we bring together to deliver sustainability transformation. Fujitsu Limited (TSE:6702) reported consolidated revenues of 3.5 trillion yen (US$23 billion) for the fiscal year ended March 31, 2026 and remains the top digital services company in Japan by market share. Find out more: global.fujitsuPress ContactsFujitsu LimitedPublic, Investor and Analyst Relations DivisionInquiriesSource: Fujitsu LtdCopyright 2026 JCN Newswire . All rights reserved.