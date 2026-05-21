Original-Research: Steyr Motors AG - from NuWays AG
Classification of NuWays AG to Steyr Motors AG
Q1 soft, FY26 unchanged
Soft Q1, stronger quarters ahead. While Steyr Motors' Q1 result release was weak, it is not seen to derail the FY26 case. With the guidance confirmed, order visibility still high and several marine defence datapoints supporting the growth story, the focus now shifts to execution from Q2 onwards. In detail:
BUY, PT € 60, based on DCF.
You can download the research here: steyr-motors-ag-2026-05-21-previewreview-en-1a52a
For additional information visit our website: https://www.nuways-ag.com/research
Contact for questions:
NuWays AG - Equity Research
Web: www.nuways-ag.com
Email: research@nuways-ag.com
LinkedIn: https://www.linkedin.com/company/nuwaysag
Adresse: Mittelweg 16-17, 20148 Hamburg, Germany
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2331044 21.05.2026 CET/CEST
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