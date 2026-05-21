

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Sage Group (SGE.L) reported that its first half profit before income tax increased to 262 million pounds from 236 million pounds, prior year. Earnings per share was 20.41 pence compared to 17.86 pence. Underlying Operating Profit increased to 326 million pounds from 285 million pounds. Underlying basic EPS was 23.7 pence compared to 20.5 pence.



For the six months ended 31 March 2026, revenue was 1.36 billion pounds compared to 1.24 billion pounds, last year. Underlying total revenue was 1.36 billion pounds compared to 1.23 billion pounds.



The Group now expects organic total revenue growth for fiscal 2026 to be above 9%. It continues to expect operating margins to trend upwards in fiscal 2026 and beyond.



At last close, Sage shares were trading at 897.00 pence, down 1.21%.



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