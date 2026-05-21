

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Smiths Group plc (SMIN.L), an industrial technology and engineering company, on Thursday lowered its full-year organic revenue growth outlook to about 2%, citing continued disruption from the conflict in the Middle East. The company had previously guided for organic revenue growth of 3%-4%, excluding any impact from the conflict.



The company said the revised guidance reflects a £10 million impact in the third quarter and assumes ongoing disruption in the region.



For the third quarter, organic revenue growth was flat, resulting in growth of 0.2% for the 9-month period.



At John Crane, organic revenue increased 2.8%, though growth was affected by the £10 million impact related to two months of disruption from the Middle East conflict.



Meanwhile, Flex-Tek reported an organic revenue decline of 3.9%, in line with expected quarterly phasing and against a high single-digit comparative growth period last year.



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