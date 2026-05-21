

LONDON (dpa-AFX) - Auto Trader Group plc (AUTO.L) released a profit for its full year that Increased, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at GBP293.9 million, or GBP0.34 per share. This compares with GBP282.6 million, or GBP0.31 per share, last year.



The company's revenue for the period rose 3.9% to GBP624.3 million from GBP601.1 million last year.



Auto Trader Group plc earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: GBP293.9 Mln. vs. GBP282.6 Mln. last year. -EPS: GBP0.34 vs. GBP0.31 last year. -Revenue: GBP624.3 Mln vs. GBP601.1 Mln last year.



For the full year, the company posted a pre-tax income of GBP 388.8 million, compared with GBP 375.7 million in the previous year.



The company will pay a final dividend of 7.8 pence per share, which will bring the total dividend for the year to 11.6 pence per share, higher than 10.6 pence per share last year. The final dividend will be paid on September 25 to the shareholders on the register as of August 28.



Looking ahead, Auto Trader Group, said: 'In financial year 2027, we currently expect to return c.£600m to shareholders, through c.£500m of share buybacks and continuing to pay a third of net income in dividends. This returns over £1bn to shareholders over the course of 2026 and 2027.'



Copyright(c) 2026 RTTNews.com. All Rights Reserved



Copyright RTT News/dpa-AFX

© 2026 AFX News