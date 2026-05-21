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WKN: A2PA3E | ISIN: US36467X2062 | Ticker-Symbol: GI11
Frankfurt
21.05.26 | 08:01
0,583 Euro
0,00 % 0,000
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GENTOO MEDIA INC Chart 1 Jahr
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0,5760,58911:27
GlobeNewswire (Europe)
21.05.2026 08:00 Uhr
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Gentoo Media Inc.: Gentoo Media publishes Q1 2026 interim report

Malta, 21 May 2026 - Gentoo Media today announced its financial results for the first quarter of 2026, reflecting continued progress in the Company's strategic transformation toward a leaner, more focused and more profitable business, with margins moving back toward historical levels.

Revenue for Q1 2026 was EUR 24.0 million down 5% year-on-year, reflecting softer sports margins in February and continued prioritisation of higher-value and more profitable revenue streams. EBITDA before special items increased 19% year-on-year to EUR 10.5 million, corresponding to a margin of 44%, compared to 35% in Q1 2025.

Cash flow from operations improved 61% year-on-year to EUR 7.4 million, supported by stronger profitability and improved cash conversion.

During the quarter, Gentoo Media continued to strengthen flagship and local champion brands while investing in sports, technology, automation and AI-driven operational improvements, including initiatives aimed at strengthening the Company's visibility across both traditional search and emerging AI-driven discovery environments.

Quarterly costs were reduced by approximately EUR 3 million year-on-year, equivalent to around EUR 12 million in annualised run-rate savings, with headcount reduced from 404 to 292 employees, reflecting the successful execution of the strategic realignment communicated in connection with Q1 2025.

The Company further strengthened its financial position during the quarter through continued deleveraging and refinancing initiatives, including full repayment of the EUR 18 million revolving credit facility through a shareholder-backed loan structure. Since the beginning of 2025, interest-bearing debt, including deferred payments, has been reduced by EUR 18.1 million.

Management comments:

"Q1 was a stable start to 2026, supported by a more efficient operating model, smarter resource allocation and continued focus on profitability. While revenue was impacted by softer sports margins in February, the underlying commercial momentum remained positive, with value of deposits, traffic and player sign-ups developing well in higher-value segments.

We are pleased to see continued improvement in profitability, cash generation and operational efficiency following the strategic realignment initiated in 2025, with underlying revenue trends improving since Q3 2025. Publishing revenue remained broadly in line with the seasonally stronger Q4 2025, and Paid established a scalable acquisition model to support growth. Overall, we are entering the remainder of the year with strong momentum across the business."

Gentoo Media expects continued improvements throughout the rest of 2026, especially with the historically stronger seasonal dynamics in the second half of the year, as well as major global sporting events such as the upcoming FIFA World Cup.

The full Q1 2026 interim report is available here:

https://www.gentoomedia.com/reports-presentations/

Live Q1 Presentation

CEO Jonas Warrer will present the results and answer questions, together with CFO Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen, live on Redeye today at 10:00 CET. The session will be moderated by analyst Hjalmar Ahlberg.

Link to broadcast and Q&A panel:

https://www.redeye.se/events/1157707/live-q-gentoo-media-7

For further information, contact:

Mikael Harstad, Chairman of the Board, mikael.harstad@g2m.com, +46 737674852

Jonas Warrer, Chief Executive Officer, jonas.warrer@g2m.com, +45 3078 8450

Mads Haugegaard Albrechtsen, Chief Financial Officer, mads.albrechtsen@g2m.com, +45 3070 1041

About Gentoo Media

Gentoo Media is a leading iGaming affiliate, connecting operators with high-value players through premium lead generation and compliance solutions. Its portfolio includes AskGamblers, Time2Play, CasinoTopsOnline, WSN and Casinomeister - sites trusted by millions worldwide. Through innovation,transparency and strategic partnerships, Gentoo delivers sustainable growth and measurable success. Gentoo Media Inc. is listed on Nasdaq Stockholm (G2M). Visit www.gentoomedia.com to learn more.


© 2026 GlobeNewswire (Europe)
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