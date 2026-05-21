The City of Gothenburg Welcomes MAGNA-TILES, Reverses Suspension Following Confirmatory Safety Testing

BOLINGBROOK, Ill., May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- MAGNA-TILES is pleased to confirm that the City of Gothenburg has reversed its previous decision on MAGNA-TILES products, following conclusive test results confirming MAGNA-TILES products do not contain Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC).

This follows MAGNA-TILES' statement of 29 April 2026 regarding product testing and discussions with local authorities in Sweden. The City of Gothenburg has informed MAGNA-TILES that it will communicate this important update to its customers and through its website.

Questions were raised in April regarding the potential presence of Substances of Very High Concern (SVHC) in MAGNA-TILES products following routine, procurement spot checks. This initial testing triggered Gothenburg administrators to temporarily remove MAGNA-TILES products from their preschool classrooms out of an abundance of caution. From the outset, MAGNA-TILES maintained that, based on their extensive third-party testing and strict quality standards, SVHC are not present in any MAGNA-TILES branded products.

To validate these assertions, MAGNA-TILES commissioned additional, confirmatory testing with Intertek, an independent, globally accredited assurance, inspection, testing, and certification organization. Testing conducted on samples from the same factory and production lot confirmed that cobalt, boron, and all relevant SVHC substances were at non-detectable levels, resulting in a passing outcome. After review of the additional data, the original report from Eurofins Scientific was revised from "Warning" to "Pass."

"We appreciate the City of Gothenburg's careful review of the data and its decision to lift the suspension on our products," said Michael Valenta, President at MAGNA-TILES. "We share a common principle with city officials - the safety of children's products is non-negotiable. We remain committed to the highest standards in testing, compliance, and manufacturing, and to providing products that families, educators, and schools can trust - not just in Sweden, but in every country around the world. We're excited that the children of Gothenburg can once again experience the joy of MAGNA-TILES play."

MAGNA-TILES has been trusted by families, educators, and schools for nearly 30 years. That long-earned trust is supported with rigorous testing and compliance practices throughout every stage of production, including supplier audits, material declarations, and comprehensive safety data reviews for raw materials.

MAGNA-TILES products are safe, compliant with all children's toy standards, and trusted by millions of families and educators worldwide.

About MAGNA-TILES

MAGNA-TILES is the original magnetic construction brand, born in the classroom in 1997, now a staple in millions of homes and classrooms across 80+ countries. Visit MAGNA-TILES.com for more information.

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