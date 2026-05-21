AB KN Energies unaudited financial information for the 3 months of 2026

AB KN Energies (hereinafter - KN, the Company) announces the unaudited consolidated (hereinafter - the Group) and separate financial results for the 3 months ended 31 March 2026.

Key financial indicators for the 1-3 months of 2026:

EUR millions Group Company 1-3 months of 2026 1-3 months of 2025 1-3 months of 2026 1-3 months of 2025 Revenue 29,8 25.3 28.7 24.3 EBITDA 16.2 13.6 15.7 13.1 Net profit (loss) 7.3 4.4 6.8 4.0

Management comment:

Revenue from liquid energy terminals for 1-3 months of 2026 amounted to EUR 7.8 million and was lower by 1% compared to the same period in 2025 (EUR 7.9 million). The decrease in revenue was driven by 7% fall in handling volumes.

Revenue from the regulated LNG business segment amounted to EUR 18.7 million in the first quarter of 2026, which increased by 37% compared to the same period in 2025 (EUR 15.0 million). The terminal's regasification and reloading volumes reached 11.4 TWh, which was 2.7 TWh higher than in the same period in 2025 (8.7 TWh).

Revenue from commercial LNG activities in 1-3 months of 2026 amounted to EUR 3.3 million and was higher than in the same period of 2025 (EUR 2.4 million). This growth in revenue was driven by LNG projects abroad, activities in Brazil and Germany, and the development of the Klaipeda LNG value chain.

Enclosed:

Consolidated and Separate Financial Statements of AB KN Energies for 3 months period ended 31 March 2026.

Tomas Tumenas, Chief Financial Officer, +370 46 391772.