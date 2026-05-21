Environmental consultancy services will assess the site owned by Great British Energy Nuclear

Jacobs (NYSE: J) has been selected by Great British Energy Nuclear to provide environmental services for the Oldbury site in South Gloucestershire, supporting the potential development of new nuclear generation in the U.K.

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The Oldbury site in South Gloucestershire, U.K. Image: Great British Energy Nuclear

Jacobs will develop environmental baseline data across terrestrial and marine environments, along with environmental assessments, Habitats Regulations Assessment and associated activities to inform future potential planning, design and permitting decisions. Jacobs will deliver the services with AtkinsRéalis and AECOM as subconsultants, bringing together a multidisciplinary team to support environmental surveys, impact assessments and regulatory approvals.

Jacobs Executive Vice President Richard Sanderson said: "Strengthening the U.K.'s energy security and advancing lower-carbon power requires new civil nuclear development at pace. Jacobs has supported some of the most complex nuclear programs in the U.K. and globally, working across the full lifecycle from early development through delivery. We bring that experience to Great British Energy Nuclear at Oldbury, helping lay the environmental foundations needed to support long-term project success."

Great British Energy Nuclear Chief Executive Simon Roddy added: "As part of our role to position Oldbury for nuclear development, it's important we continue to deepen our understanding of the site with various packages of work, such as ground investigations and archaeological surveys. I'm pleased to welcome Jacobs and their partners to the team to better our knowledge of Oldbury through environmental assessments, which will be key to informing future planning decisions."

The contract builds on initial site characterization activities and will help assess the suitability of the Oldbury site for potential nuclear development. The work will support the evidence base needed to inform planning and consenting decisions, as well as future design and construction considerations.

Jacobs' appointment builds on more than 60 years of experience delivering global civil nuclear solutions across the full asset lifecycle in highly regulated environments-from new build programs to decommissioning and waste management and disposal. The company continues to play a leading role in the U.K.'s civil nuclear industry, contributing to major programs such as Sizewell C, Hinkley Point C and Sellafield. This experience planning for nuclear technologies will also have increasing relevance across the globe as the energy sector looks to keep pace with demand.

At Jacobs, we're challenging today to reinvent tomorrow delivering outcomes and solutions for the world's most complex challenges. With approximately $12 billion in annual revenue and a talent force of approximately 47,000, we provide end-to-end services in advanced manufacturing, cities places, energy, environmental, life sciences, transportation and water. From advisory and consulting, feasibility, planning, design, program and lifecycle management, we're creating a more connected and sustainable world. See how at jacobs.com and connect with us on LinkedIn, Instagram, X and Facebook.

Jacobs employs more than 6,000 people across the U.K., operating from 15 core offices and more than 35 additional sites. Working with HM Government, local authorities and the private sector, Jacobs helps shape and deliver the nation's most critical infrastructure, energy, environmental and community programs creating social value by improving resilience, driving economic growth and enhancing quality of life.

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