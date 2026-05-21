

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - The U.S. dollar fell against its major counterparts in the New York session on Wednesday.



The greenback fell to 1.1645 against the euro and 0.7857 against the franc, from an early 1-1/2-month high of 1.1587 and nearly a 3-week high of 0.7907, respectively.



The greenback dropped to a 5-day low of 158.58 against the yen and a 6-day low of 1.3463 against the pound, from an early high of 159.16 and a 2-day high of 1.3375, respectively.



The currency is seen finding support around 1.22 against the euro, 0.76 against the franc, 150.00 against the yen and 1.43 against the pound.



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