

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Consumers in the Netherlands remained more negative in May, while the unemployment rate decreased further in April to the lowest level in eight months, separate reports from the Central Bureau of Statistics showed on Thursday.



The consumer confidence index dropped to -46 in May from -44 in April. This was the lowest score since January 2023, when it was -49. Further, the indicator in May was well below the 20-year average of -11 points.



Households were equally negative about the economy in May as they were in April as the economic climate sub-indicator remained stable at -72. They were more negative about their own financial outlook for the next twelve months.



The sub-index for willingness to buy weakened to -28 from -26. Consumers also considered the time for making major purchases in May to be less favorable than in April, the survey said.



The unemployment rate dropped to 3.9 percent in April from 4.0 percent in March. Moreover, a similar jobless rate was last seen in August 2025. There were 397,000 unemployed people in the country compared to 407,000 in March.



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