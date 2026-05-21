

BEIJING (dpa-AFX) - Netease Inc. (NTES) revealed earnings for its first quarter that Increases, from the same period last year



The company's bottom line came in at RMB10.674 billion, or RMB3.31 per share. This compares with RMB10.301 billion, or RMB3.21 per share, last year.



Excluding items, Netease Inc. reported adjusted earnings of RMB3.49 per share for the period.



The company's revenue for the period rose 6.1% to RMB30.591 billion from RMB28.828 billion last year.



Netease Inc. earnings at a glance (GAAP) :



-Earnings: RMB10.674 Bln. vs. RMB10.301 Bln. last year. -EPS: RMB3.31 vs. RMB3.21 last year. -Revenue: RMB30.591 Bln vs. RMB28.828 Bln last year.



For the first quarter, the company posted net income of RMB 16.53 per ADS, compared with RMB 16.06 per ADS in the same period last year. Excluding items, income stood at RMB 17.46 per ADS as against the prior year's RMB 17.51 per ADS.



For the first quarter, Netease will pay a dividend of $0.144 per share, or $0.720 per ADS. This will be paid on June 15 for the shareholders, and on or around June 18 for the holders of ADSs.



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