

HONG KONG (dpa-AFX) - VTech Holdings Ltd. (VTKLF, 0303.HK) Thursday announced a 14.5 percent decline in full year profit attributable to sharesholders, on lower revenue, compared to the prior year.



The full year profit attributable was $134.1 million, compared to $156.8 million last year. On a per share basis, earnings were $0.529 cents, down from $0.619 cents a year ago.



Pre-tax profit declined to $166.8 million from $185.4 million in the prior year.



Revenue for the full year declined 6.9 percent to $2.027 billion from $2.177 billion last year.



The company announced a final dividend of $0.36 cents per ordinary share, which brings the full-year dividend to $0.53 cents per ordinary share.



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