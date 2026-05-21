Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") announces that, further to its previously announced proposed consolidation of its issued and outstanding common shares on the basis of five (5) pre-consolidation common shares for one (1) post-consolidation common share (the "Consolidation"), the Company has received all required approvals, including approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange ("CSE"), to proceed.

The Consolidation is intended to improve the Company's capital structure and provide greater flexibility in pursuing future corporate initiatives and financing opportunities.

The Company's common shares will begin trading on a post-Consolidation basis under the existing ticker symbol ARGL.

Consolidation Details

Consolidation Ratio: 5:1 (five pre-Consolidation shares for one post-Consolidation share)

Ticker Symbol: ARGL

New CUSIP: 04031A201

New ISIN: CA04031A2011

No fractional common shares will be issued as a result of the Consolidation. Any fractional interests will be rounded in accordance with applicable securities laws and CSE policies.

Shareholders holding their shares through a broker, bank, trust company, or other intermediary are not required to take any action. Their holdings will be automatically adjusted to reflect the Consolidation.

The Company currently has approximately 56,870,298 common shares issued and outstanding. Following completion of the Consolidation, the Company expects to have approximately 11,374,060 common shares issued and outstanding, subject to adjustments for fractional shares and 3,705,218 common shares reserved for issuance

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, staking and evaluation of natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite-silica projects in Québec, Canada, and has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKay Hill silver-gold property in Yukon, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Forward-looking statements relate to future events or future performance and include statements regarding the Consolidation, the expected number of post-Consolidation shares, and the Company's future corporate initiatives and financing opportunities. Forward-looking statements are based on management's current expectations and assumptions and are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. Except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/298322

Source: Argyle Resources Corp.