Calgary, Alberta--(Newsfile Corp. - May 7, 2026) - Argyle Resources Corp. (CSE: ARGL) (OTCQB: ARLYF) (FSE: ME0) ("Argyle" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that, following receipt of approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE"), it has completed the initial cash and share payments to Metallic Minerals Corp. (TSXV: MMG) (OTCQB: MMNGF) (FSE: 9MM1) ("Metallic") pursuant to the previously announced option agreement dated April 14, 2026 in respect of the McKay Hill property (the "Property"), located approximately 50 kilometres north of the Keno Hill silver district in Yukon, Canada.

The initial payments mark the first step in the Company's planned earn-in process to acquire a 100% interest in the Property. This is subject to the terms of the option agreement and approval from the Canadian Securities Exchange (the "CSE").

Jeff Stevens, Chief Executive Officer of the Company, states: "Completing the initial payment obligations marks an important step in advancing Argyle's Yukon silver-gold strategy. McKay Hill gives us exposure to a highly prospective, underexplored mineralized system located approximately 50 kilometers north of the world-class Keno Hill Silver District, in a broader central Yukon precious-metals region recognized for exceptional silver and gold endowment. Our team is actively designing a comprehensive 2026 exploration program, and we look forward to updating investors as those plans progress."





Figure 1: Map of Land Positions in the Yukon Mining Industry



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The Company's management team, working in collaboration with the Board of Directors and technical advisors, is currently designing the 2026 exploration program. The program will build on prior exploration data compiled for the Property and will focus on identifying and advancing high-priority silver-gold(-copper-lead-zinc) mineralisation targets. Details on exploration scope, timelines and budget will be announced in due course.

Scientific and Technical Information

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by George Yordanov, P.Geo., a Director of the Company and a "Qualified Person" as defined under National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101"). Mr. Yordanov is not independent of the Company within the meaning of NI 43-101.

For a discussion of the Company's QA/QC and data verification processes and procedures, please see its most recently filed technical report, a copy of which is available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca.

About Argyle Resources Corp.

Argyle Resources Corp. is a junior mineral exploration company engaged in the acquisition, exploration, staking and evaluation of natural resource properties in North America. The Company holds a 100% interest in the Pilgrim Islands, Matapédia, Lac Comporté and Saint Gabriel quartzite-silica projects in Québec, Canada, and has entered into an option agreement to acquire a 100% interest in the McKay Hill silver-gold property in Yukon, Canada.

Forward-Looking Statements

This news release contains forward-looking statements and forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). Forward-looking statements are often, but not always, identified by terms such as "will", "may", "should", "anticipate", "expects", "plans", "intends" and similar expressions. All statements other than statements of historical fact, including, without limitation, statements regarding the Company's planned 2026 exploration program at the Property, the Company's ability to satisfy future cash, share and exploration expenditure obligations under the option agreement, and the timing and outcome of regulatory approvals, are forward-looking statements that involve risks and uncertainties.

Material factors and assumptions used to develop the forward-looking statements include, but are not limited to: the Company's ability to access financing on acceptable terms; the receipt of all required regulatory and exchange approvals; the absence of significant changes in commodity prices, exchange rates and tax rates; and the accuracy of historical exploration data on the Property. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include those disclosed in the Company's filings with Canadian securities regulators, available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Forward-looking statements speak only as of the date hereof, and the Company disclaims any obligation to update them, except as required by applicable law.

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/296549

Source: Argyle Resources Corp.