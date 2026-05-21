Aker BP joins as the first customer to scale agent-to-agent operations through a new generation of industrial agentic workflow applications

Cognite, the leader in Industrial AI, today announced a collaboration with ABB to assess how advanced industrial AI and data capabilities can be integrated to solve key use cases in the energy sector. By adding an agentic layer to established industrial applications, including ABB Ability SafetyInsight and ABB Ability AlarmInsight, using the Cognite Industrial AI and Data platform, the collaboration aims to enable "agent-to-agent" orchestration. Leading energy producer Aker BP has signed on as the first customer to implement this new generation of intelligent offerings as part of its strategy to further increase its current production efficiency of 96% and achieve a production growth target of 525,000 barrels of oil equivalent per day by 2028.

Transforming Data into Actionable Business Value

By breaking down traditional data silos and shifting to outcome-based software orchestration, the collaboration aims to deliver significant business value to ABB and Cognite customers, including Aker BP:

Faster Workflows: Agentic orchestration will allow complex processes, such as multi-system risk assessments and alarm rationalization, to be completed an order of magnitude faster than manual coordination

Agentic orchestration will allow complex processes, such as multi-system risk assessments and alarm rationalization, to be completed an order of magnitude faster than manual coordination Accelerated Analysis and Decision Making: Established applications like ABB Ability SafetyInsight and ABB Ability AlarmInsight can now operate as active agents that autonomously interpret data, reason through logic, and trigger cross-system actions

Established applications like ABB Ability SafetyInsight and ABB Ability AlarmInsight can now operate as active agents that autonomously interpret data, reason through logic, and trigger cross-system actions Improved Risk Mitigation: The agentic layer will connect disparate data points in real time, reducing human error and preventing information overload for operators in critical-path environments

"Our goal at Aker BP is to be a leader in efficient operations, and that requires us to maximize the value of every piece of software in our stack," said Paula Doyle, Chief Digital Officer at Aker BP. "This agentic framework allows us to scale our digital strategy, moving us closer to our goal of deploying hundreds of agents by 2026, all working in concert to solve complex workflows that were once highly manual."

"ABB is committed to helping our customers transition toward autonomous operations," added Gino Hernandez, Head of Global Digital Business at ABB's Energy Industries Division. "By integrating critical industrial applications such as alarm and safety insights with an agent-to-agent orchestration model, customers can prioritize critical interventions, accelerate decision making, and reduce risk to enable safer and more reliable operations."

Dr. John Markus Lervik, Founder at Cognite, concluded: "Aker BP is redefining what it means to be an industrial company. By fusing ABB's domain expertise and industrial applications with Cognite's Industrial AI innovation, we are moving the energy industry toward a new pattern of operating where systems 'talk' to one another to solve its most complex challenges."

About Cognite

Cognite makes AI work for industry. Leading energy, manufacturing, and power renewables enterprises choose Cognite to deliver secure, trustworthy, and real-time data to transform their asset-heavy operations to be safer, more sustainable, and profitable. Cognite provides a user-friendly, secure, and scalable industrial data AI platform that makes it easy for all decision-makers, from the field to remote operations centers, to access and understand complex industrial data, collaborate in real-time, and build a better tomorrow. Visit us at www.cognite.com, and follow us on LinkedIn.

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