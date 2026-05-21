

BRUSSELS (dpa-AFX) - Germany's private sector contracted in May amid a backdrop of weakening demand and high inflationary pressures, flash survey data from S&P Global showed Thursday.



The flash composite output index fell to 48.6 in May from 48.4 in April. A score below 50.0 indicates contraction. Economists had forecast the index to remain unchanged at 48.4.



The decline was centered on the service sector, where business activity decreased for the second straight month. Meanwhile, factory output registered a fractional rise.



The flash services Purchasing Managers' Index logged 47.8 in May, up from 46.9 in the previous month. The score was forecast to rise to 47.1.



Meanwhile, the manufacturing PMI declined to a four-month low of 49.9 in May from 51.4 in April. The expected score was 51.0.



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