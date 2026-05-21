

WASHINGTON (dpa-AFX) - National Weather Service has warned the offset of heavy rainfall from the Southern Plains into the Mississippi Valley Thursday, peaking in intensity over the holiday weekend.



Widely scattered thunderstorms are expected to develop across eastern Colorado Thursday afternoon and evening. Large hail will be the primary hazard.



NWS Weather Prediction Center said that severe weather will threaten portions of the Ohio Valley, Mid-Atlantic, and southern New England going through Thursday evening, along with southwest Texas going into the overnight hours.



Flash flooding will be a concern across portions southwest Texas, including the Hill Country, along with areas of the Lower Mississippi and Ohio Valleys going through early Thursday.



There is also the possibility of flash flooding over the southern Plains and Lower Mississippi Valley later Thursday through Friday.



Below normal temperatures have been forecast over the Midwest and Great Lakes. It is expected to spread into the Mid-Atlantic and Northeast through the end of the week.



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