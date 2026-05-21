Silver Storm Mining Ltd.: Silver Storm Demonstrates Resource Growth Potential at the C550 Zone, Expands the 2026 Drilling Campaign by 9,000 Metres

TORONTO, ON / ACCESS Newswire / May 21, 2026 / Silver Storm Mining Ltd. ("Silver Storm" or the "Company") (TSXV:SVRS)(OTCQX:SVRSF)(FSE:SVR), is pleased to announce drill results from the diamond drilling program at the Company's 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex ("La Parrilla") located in Durango State, Mexico. Drill results in this release are from the C550 and C535 Zones within the past-producing Quebradillas mine.

Key highlights include:

C550 Zone

Hole IDP-QB-26-042 returned 160 g/t Ag.Eq (1,2) over 3.55 metres ("m") (ETW (3) 2.5 m) and 165 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.90 m (ETW 1.2 m) .

Hole EDP-QB-26-004 returned 1,226 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.30 m (ETW 0.2 m) and 144 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.50 m (ETW 2.0 m) .

Hole IDP-QB-26-013 returned 167 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.80 m (ETW 1.0 m) and 622 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.70 m (ETW 0.4 m) .

Hole IDP-QB-26-020 returned 195 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.66 m (ETW 1.7 m) and 331 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.95 m (ETW 2.9 m) .

These drill results are consistent with historical channel sample results from the four mined levels within the C550 Zone. On average, the channel sample widths varied from 1.0 m to 2.4 m, while grades varied between 182 g/t to 309 g/t Ag.Eq.

The infill and exploration drill results at the C550 Zone demonstrated the potential to extend the Indicated Resources by 75 m along strike and 90 m at depth, while the Inferred Resources could potentially be extended by 50 m at depth.

C535 Zone

Hole IDP-QB-26-021 returned 441 g/t Ag.Eq over 21.72 m (ETW 3.8 m), including 771 g/t Ag.Eq over 9.27 m (ETW 1.6 m) .

Hole IDP-QB-26-041 returned 513 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.00 m (ETW 1.3 m) 45 m down-dip from hole IDP-QB-26-021.

Greg McKenzie, President and CEO, commented: "We are pleased with the infill and exploration drill results at the C550 Zone that demonstrated the potential to grow the La Parrilla Mineral Resource. At the C535 Zone, drilling returned high-grade intercepts that support our plan to conduct further exploration work in the near term.

Given the success of the 2026 La Parrilla drill campaign to date, the initial 6,000 m campaign will be expanded with additional 9,000 m of drilling."

C550 Zone

The C550 Zone is comprised of quartz-carbonate vein mineralization within two parallel fault zones forming cymoid loops that strike east and dip 83 degrees to the south. The Zone has a known strike length of approximately 315 m and a thickness of up to 5.5 m, with mineralization extending vertically for 215 m. The mineralized structure pinches and swells, with replacement sulphide bodies developed at its footwall and hanging wall.

Historical channel sampling conducted on the four levels mined at the C550 Zone indicated that the mineralization widths varied from 1.0 m to 2.4 m on average, with average grades between 182 g/t to 309 g/t Ag.Eq (Figure 1, Table 2). The following composited weighted average grades of historical channel samples(3) were calculated:

309 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 81 m and average width of 1.9 m in the 2045 EL stope

301 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 54 m and average width of 1.3 m in the 1998 EL stope

182 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 98 m and average width of 1.0 m in the 1976 EL stope

234 g/t Ag.Eq over a strike length of 40 m and average width of 2.4 m in the 1925 EL stope

Figure 1: Longitudinal section of the C550 Zone (view to the south)

Table 1 summarizes the results from the 14 infill and exploration holes drilled at the C550 Zone. The drill results are consistent with the results from the historical channel samples.

Hole IDP-QB-26-042 returned 160 g/t Ag.Eq over 3.55 m (ETW 2.5 m) from the C550 Zone and 165 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.90 m (ETW 1.2 m) from the C550S Zone.

Hole EDP-QB-26-004 returned 1,226 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.30 m (ETW 0.2 m) from the C550 Zone and 144 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.50 m (ETW 2.0 m) from the C550N Zone 25 m below the 1925 EL stope.

Hole IDP-QB-26-013 returned 167 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.80 m (ETW 1.0 m) from the C550 Zone and 622 g/t Ag.Eq over 0.70 m (ETW 0.4 m) from the C550N Zone 22 m west of the 1925 EL stope.

Hole IDP-QB-26-020 returned 195 g/t Ag.Eq over 1.66 m (ETW 1.7 m) and 331 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.95 m (ETW 2.9 m) from the C550 Zone.

New zones of mineralization were encountered before reaching the C550 Zone in two of the holes.

Hole IDP-QB-26-023 returned 503 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.45 m (ETW 1.6 m).

Hole EDP-QB-26-008 returned 144 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.15 m (ETW 1.5 m) and 278 g/t Ag.Eq over 4.45 m (ETW 3.1 m) in close proximity to the previously drilled hole PPM_Q_24_065 that returned 364 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.50 m (ETW 1.6 m) within a broader interval of 243 g/t Ag.Eq over 7.20 m (ETW 4.6 m) 17 m prior to reaching the C550 Zone. Silver Storm plans to conduct further drilling to the west of hole EDP-QB-26-008 to follow up on this new zone.

The infill and exploration results from the 14 holes drilled at the C550 Zone have demonstrated the potential to extend the Indicated Resources by additional 75 m along strike and 90 m at depth, while Inferred Resources could potentially be extended by additional 50 m at depth.

C535 Zone

The C535 Zone is comprised of moderately oxidized and faulted replacement sulphides that strike north and dip 65 degrees to the east. It was identified through the underground exploration and infill drilling program that targeted the C550 Zone (Figure 2).

Hole IDP-QB-26-021 cut along the C535 Zone and returned 441 g/t Ag.Eq over 21.72 m (ETW 3.8 m), including 771 g/t Ag.Eq over 9.27 m (ETW 1.6 m).

Hole IDP-QB-26-041 returned 513 g/t Ag.Eq over 2.00 m (ETW 1.3 m) 45 m down-dip from hole IDP-QB-26-021.

Ongoing mine development subsequently cut through the C535 Zone at 1980 m elevation, allowing Silver Storm's geologists to conduct mapping and channel sampling. Further surface and underground mapping and sampling are currently being conducted, and future drilling is being planned on the C535 Zone.

Silver Storm has two underground drill rigs in operation to advance the current drilling program more rapidly. A total of 68 holes have been completed to date (~5,000 m).

For further information, the National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects ("NI 43-101") Technical Report entitled "Independent Technical Report for the La Parrilla Silver Mine, Durango State, Mexico" with an effective date of March 24, 2025 is available for review on SEDAR (www.sedarplus.ca) and on the Company's website (www.silverstorm.ca).

Figure 2: Cross section view of the C550 and C535 Zones

Table 1(1) - Select assay intervals from the 2026 holes drilled at the C550 Zone; results from previous drilling conducted by Silver Storm and historic assay results

Zone Hole From To Length

(m) ETW(3) (m) Ag.Eq(2)

g/t Ag

g/t Au

g/t Pb

% Zn

% C550N EDP-QB-26-004 65.65 66.50 0.85 0.60 287 50 0.81 1.16 7.69 C550N EDP-QB-26-004 72.60 75.10 2.50 2.05 144 68 0.03 1.61 2.20 C550 EDP-QB-26-004 94.35 94.65 0.30 0.23 1,226 815 0.17 14.80 5.05 C550N EDP-QB-26-005 100.00 100.60 0.60 0.42 185 114 0.14 2.28 0.69 C550 EDP-QB-26-005 120.60 121.45 0.85 0.43 308 190 0.07 1.00 4.88 NEW EDP-QB-26-008 70.95 73.10 2.15 1.52 144 59 0.10 1.06 2.89 NEW EDP-QB-26-008 84.00 88.45 4.45 3.15 278 52 0.20 0.76 10.28 C550 EDP-QB-26-009 70.90 71.55 0.65 0.50 184 125 0.13 0.83 1.63 C550N EDP-QB-26-009 89.45 90.30 0.85 0.65 272 177 0.04 0.74 4.10 C550 IDP-QB-26-009 51.25 52.80 1.55 1.53 140 50 0.25 1.28 2.27 C550 IDP-QB-26-013 34.40 36.20 1.80 1.03 167 42 0.97 0.12 2.22 C550N IDP-QB-26-013 42.00 42.70 0.70 0.40 622 610 0.03 0.15 0.35 C550S IDP-QB-26-014 3.10 4.50 1.40 1.32 190 68 0.47 2.26 1.96 C550S IDP-QB-26-015 9.40 9.80 0.40 0.20 471 106 0.18 2.67 15.65 C550S IDP-QB-26-015 16.00 16.65 0.65 0.32 415 151 0.12 2.91 10.35 C550N IDP-QB-26-020 8.47 9.65 1.18 1.18 187 27 0.00 0.18 8.28 C550N IDP-QB-26-020 16.64 17.89 1.25 1.25 167 73 0.01 0.33 4.53 C550N IDP-QB-26-020 22.10 22.50 0.40 0.40 244 139 0.24 2.14 2.21 C550 IDP-QB-26-020 29.54 31.20 1.66 1.66 195 31 0.02 0.20 8.41 C550 IDP-QB-26-020 35.25 38.20 2.95 2.95 331 174 0.11 3.58 3.92 C535 IDP-QB-26-021 0.00 21.72 21.72 3.77 441 254 0.12 5.98 2.90 including 0.00 9.27 9.27 1.61 771 492 0.13 10.38 2.97 C550 IDP-QB-26-021 30.00 30.41 0.41 0.31 258 111 0.08 3.02 4.15 C550N IDP-QB-26-022 23.75 35.40 11.65 8.92 188 76 0.16 2.19 2.84 NEW IDP-QB-26-023 8.10 10.55 2.45 1.57 503 328 0.48 3.02 3.86 NEW IDP-QB-26-023 23.95 24.45 0.50 0.32 403 142 0.17 8.02 4.46 C535 IDP-QB-26-041 37.30 39.30 2.00 1.29 513 19 0.01 0.10 26.00 C550S IDP-QB-26-042 5.45 7.35 1.90 1.22 165 77 0.48 1.54 0.88 C550 IDP-QB-26-042 24.00 27.55 3.55 2.51 160 108 0.13 1.12 0.97 PREVIOUS RESULTS NEW PPM_Q_24_062 54.18 54.68 0.50 0.32 325 53 0.12 0.75 13.05 C550 PPM_Q_24_062 119.82 123.65 3.83 2.46 179 72 0.17 1.74 3.07 NEW PPM_Q_24_065 89.90 97.10 7.20 4.63 243 113 0.55 1.55 2.80 including 94.60 97.10 2.50 1.61 364 177 0.73 2.23 4.30 C550S PPM_Q_24_065 113.80 121.00 7.20 5.09 483 240 0.29 5.39 5.74 C550S including 113.80 117.95 4.15 2.93 732 379 0.49 8.45 7.38 NEW PPM_Q_24_066 78.04 78.54 0.50 0.35 392 182 0.20 5.01 4.81 C550S PPM_Q_24_066 97.88 98.38 0.50 0.35 131 63 0.01 1.67 1.82 C550S PPM_Q_24_066 98.88 99.32 0.44 0.31 202 81 0.06 2.28 3.69 C550 PPM_Q_24_066 151.82 152.27 0.45 0.32 149 34 0.24 0.31 4.71 HISTORICAL RESULTS C550 SLP-TQ-12-04 154.70 155.65 0.95 0.67 144 0.08 108 0.16 1.42 C550 ILP-V-12-04 163.35 164.15 0.80 0.57 578 0.03 440 3.26 3.67

Table 2(1) - Historical channel sample results (4) - C550 Zone

Elevation Zone Channel TW(3) (m) Ag.Eq g/t Ag g/t Pb % Zn % 1925 C550 V550-1925-040 1.50 198 91 1.60 3.96 1925 C550 V550-1925-043 5.50 203 93 1.37 4.37 1925 C550 V550-1925-046 2.60 297 197 2.41 2.70 1925 C550 V550-1925-049 2.30 256 151 2.68 2.67 1925 C550 V550-1925-052 2.20 142 66 1.26 2.68 1925 C550 V550-1925-055 1.70 266 105 2.01 6.38 1925 C550 V550-1925-063 5.00 334 177 3.50 4.53 1925 C550 V550-1925-070 0.30 305 102 1.84 8.77 1925 C550 V550-1925-073 0.80 103 0 0.48 4.92 1976 C550 VN550-1976-099 2.30 397 254 4.11 3.15 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0102 0.70 67 42 0.81 0.45 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0105 0.70 125 58 1.68 1.72 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0108 0.50 37 0 0.68 1.23 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0111 1.10 161 80 1.30 2.87 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0114 0.70 83 44 0.72 1.30 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0117 2.40 167 76 2.00 2.65 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0119 1.10 142 55 1.64 2.84 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0121 1.90 167 50 0.41 5.76 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0125 0.80 171 135 0.84 1.01 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0128 0.60 205 56 1.24 6.57 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0131 1.00 202 66 1.82 5.23 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0134 0.60 194 184 0.34 0.18 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0139 0.70 202 66 1.42 5.65 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0142 1.20 159 98 1.57 1.54 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0146 0.70 204 112 2.05 2.68 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0149 2.40 238 78 1.43 6.92 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0152 0.70 245 108 1.99 5.12 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0156 1.80 173 79 1.59 3.25 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0160 0.70 232 180 2.55 0.02 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0163 2.00 256 115 1.99 5.31 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0166 0.40 245 46 0.66 9.82 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0168 1.00 306 68 0.52 12.03 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0170 0.60 351 92 1.55 12.05 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0173 0.90 23 0 0.26 0.94 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0177 0.60 301 128 1.74 7.26 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0180 0.50 106 32 0.43 3.47 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0182 0.90 18 4 0.27 0.44 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0185 0.70 244 142 1.90 3.32 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0188 0.60 141 28 0.41 5.53 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0191 1.80 135 66 1.17 2.39 1976 C550 VN550-1976-0195 0.80 134 76 1.54 1.41 1998 C550 V550-1998-0133 1.90 141 39 0.51 4.88 1998 C550 V550-1998-0136 0.70 290 152 2.96 4.14 1998 C550 V550-1998-0138 2.80 271 105 3.87 4.66 1998 C550 V550-1998-0140 1.20 515 229 6.77 7.79 1998 C550 V550-1998-0143 0.80 225 106 2.63 3.46 1998 C550 V550-1998-0146 1.80 238 96 2.30 5.00 1998 C550 V550-1998-0155 1.90 533 345 4.54 5.08 1998 C550 V550-1998-0157 1.00 382 295 2.66 1.73 1998 C550 V550-1998-0160 1.10 182 86 1.45 3.54 1998 C550 V550-1998-0163 1.00 187 143 1.45 0.78 1998 C550 V550-1998-0163 A 1.10 519 329 1.39 8.59 1998 C550 V550-1998-0163 B 1.30 422 208 1.25 9.95 1998 C550 V550-1998-0167 0.80 45 30 0.56 0.17 1998 C550 V550-1998-0170 0.70 275 182 2.02 2.77 1998 C550 V550-1998-0172 2.10 148 103 1.45 0.79 1998 C550 V550-1998-0174 0.90 83 6 0.73 3.30 1998 C550 V550-1998-0178 1.20 134 80 0.77 2.05 1998 C550 V550-1998-0182 1.40 454 303 2.83 4.93 1998 C550 V550-1998-0185 0.60 672 484 7.42 1.93 2045 C550 V550-2045-0117 3.50 461 197 5.32 8.24 2045 C550 V550-2045-0119 2.70 394 208 6.03 3.34 2045 C550 V550-2045-0122 0.90 100 100 0.00 0.00 2045 C550 V550-2045-0124 0.80 303 144 4.27 3.80 2045 C550 V550-2045-0127 0.70 173 56 0.85 5.31 2045 C550 V550-2045-0131 1.30 171 24 1.34 6.34 2045 C550 V550-2045-0135 2.30 172 80 1.83 2.93 2045 C550 V550-2045-0139 2.10 147 84 0.96 2.28 2045 C550 V550-2045-0143 0.90 150 80 1.25 2.36 2045 C550 V550-2045-0146 1.50 114 79 0.43 1.38 2045 C550 V550-2045-0148 2.10 244 113 2.18 4.59 2045 C550 V550-2045-0150 0.60 308 182 2.20 4.31 2045 C550 V550-2045-0153 2.80 1,068 842 6.72 4.71 2045 C550 V550-2045-0155 3.10 303 228 1.90 1.95 2045 C550 V550-2045-0159 2.30 530 342 4.12 5.53 2045 C550 V550-2045-0163 2.30 306 175 3.23 3.44 2045 C550 V550-2045-0165 2.40 391 241 2.70 5.06 2045 C550 V550-2045-0168 1.10 89 56 0.81 0.85 2045 C550 V550-2045-0171 1.80 562 363 5.82 4.28 2045 C550 V550-2045-0174 2.00 384 272 2.45 3.26 2045 C550 V550-2045-0177 2.80 665 468 3.45 6.69 2045 C550 V550-2045-0180 2.40 433 331 3.00 2.16 2045 C550 V550-2045-0183 1.80 333 263 1.86 1.67 2045 C550 V550-2045-0186 2.00 192 154 1.06 0.88 2045 C550 V550-2045-0189 0.90 312 182 3.11 3.51 2045 C550 V550-2045-0192 0.60 91 72 0.41 0.55 2045 C550 V550-2045-0195 1.80 92 50 0.66 1.50 2045 C550 V550-2045-0198 2.60 162 106 1.00 1.87

The individual grades of the metals that were used as inputs into the metal equivalent Ag.Eq g/t are provided in Tables 1 and 2. All results in this release are rounded. Assays are uncut and undiluted. Widths are core-lengths, not true widths. Silver equivalent: Ag.Eq g/t was calculated using commodity prices of US$30.00 /oz Ag, US$2,500 /oz Au, US$0.95 /lb Pb, and US$1.25 /lb Zn, applying metallurgical recoveries of 70.1% for silver and 82.8% for gold in oxides and 79.6% for silver, 80.1% for gold, 74.7% for lead and 58.8% for zinc in sulphides. Metal payable used was 99.6% for silver and 95% for gold in doré produced from oxides, and 95% for silver, gold, and lead and 85% for zinc in concentrates produced from sulphides. Cut-off grades considered for oxide and sulphide were 135 g/t Ag.Eq and 115 g/t Ag.Eq, respectively. The cut-off grades were based on 2017 costs adjusted by the inflation rate and include sustaining costs. Estimated true widths ("ETW") of mineralization have been calculated from core-lengths for drill core where orientation of the zone is known; channel samples were taken perpendicular across the width of mineralization and are considered true widths ("TW"). Weighted average grades were calculated over the mineralized widths of each channel across the stope (Table 2, Figure 1).

Sample Analysis and QA/QC Program

Silver Storm uses a quality assurance/quality control (QA/QC) program that monitors the chain of custody of samples and includes the insertion of blanks, duplicates, and reference standards in each batch of samples sent for analysis. The drill core is photographed, logged, and cut in half, with one half retained in a secured location for verification purposes and one half shipped for analysis. Sample preparation (crushing and pulverizing) is performed at ALS Geochemistry, an independent ISO 9001: 2001 certified laboratory, in Zacatecas, Mexico and pulps are sent to ALS Geochemistry in Vancouver, Canada for analysis. The entire sample is crushed to 70% passing -2 mm, and a riffle split of 250 grams is taken and pulverized to better than 85% passing 75 microns. Samples are analyzed for gold using a standard fire assay with Atomic Absorption Spectrometry (AAS) (Au-AA23) from a 30-gram pulp. Gold assays greater than 10 g/t are re-analyzed on a 30-gram pulp by fire assay with a gravimetric finish (Au-GRA21). Samples are also analyzed using a 34 element inductively coupled plasma (ICP) method with atomic emission spectroscopy (AES) on a pulp digested by four acids (ME-ICP61). Overlimit sample values for silver (>100 g/t), lead (>1%), zinc (>1%), and copper (>1%) are re-assayed using a four-acid digestion overlimit method with ICP-AES (ME-OG62). For silver values greater than 1,500 g/t, samples are re-assayed using a fire assay with gravimetric finish on a 30-gram pulp (Ag-GRA21). Samples with lead values over 20% are re-assayed using volumetric titration with EDTA on a 1-gram pulp (Pb-VOL70). No QA/QC issues were noted with the results reported herein.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information in this document has been reviewed and approved by Bruce Robbins, P.Geo., Chief Geologist of the Company, engaged as an independent consultant to the Company, a Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101 - Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

Silver Storm Mining Ltd. holds advanced-stage silver projects located in Durango State, Mexico. Silver Storm is committed to advancing toward a potential near-term restart of its 100%-owned La Parrilla Silver Mine Complex, a prolific operation comprised of a 2,000 tpd mill and three underground mines. The Company also holds a 100% interest in the San Diego Project which ranks among the largest undeveloped silver projects in Mexico. For more information regarding the Company and its projects, please visit our website at www.silverstorm.ca.

For additional information, please contact:

Greg McKenzie, President & CEO

Ph: +1 (416) 504-2024

info@silverstorm.ca

Neither the TSXV nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSXV) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release.

Cautionary Note Regarding Forward Looking Statements:

Certain statements in this news release are forward-looking and involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such forward-looking statements are within the meaning of the phrase 'forward-looking information' in the Canadian Securities Administrators' National Instrument 51-102 - Continuous Disclosure Obligations. Forward-looking statements are not comprised of historical facts. Forward-looking statements include estimates and statements that describe the Company's future plans, objectives or goals, including words to the effect that the Company or management and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) expects a stated condition or result to occur. Forward-looking statements may be identified by such terms as "believes", "anticipates", "expects", "estimates", "may", "could", "would", "will", or "plan". Since forward-looking statements are based on assumptions and address future events and conditions, by their very nature they involve inherent risks and uncertainties. Although these statements are based on information currently available to the Company, the Company provides no assurance that actual results will meet management's expectations. Risks, uncertainties and other factors involved with forward-looking information could cause actual events, results, performance, prospects and opportunities to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking information. Forward-looking information in this news release includes, but is not limited to: the future exploration performance at La Parrilla, the timing and extent of current and future drill programs, the ability to increase Mineral Resources therein, and the timeline and ability to place La Parrilla back into operation.

In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company and Qualified Persons (in the case of technical and scientific information) have applied several material assumptions, including that the Company's financial condition and development plans do not change because of unforeseen events, that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve, management's ability to execute its business strategy and no unexpected or adverse regulatory changes with respect to La Parrilla. The Company cautions that its decision to potentially restart operations at La Parrilla, and any related production decisions, are largely based on internal Company data, historical operating results, reports, and engineering assessments and are not supported by a current mineral reserve estimate prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies that demonstrate economic and technical viability. As a result, there is increased uncertainty and a higher degree of economic and technical risk associated with any such production decision than would be the case if such mineral reserves estimates or studies were completed and relied upon to support a production decision. No mineral reserves have been established for La Parrilla, and mineral resources that are not reserves do not have demonstrated economic viability. The absence of mineral reserve estimates prepared in accordance with NI 43-101, preliminary economic assessments, pre-feasibility studies, or feasibility studies supporting a production decision increases the uncertainty of achieving any particular level of mineral recovery or the cost of such recovery and heightens the risks associated with developing a commercially mineable deposit. Historically, projects advanced without the support of such mineral reserves estimates and studies have experienced a significantly higher incidence of economic and technical failure. There can be no assurance that production at La Parrilla will commence as anticipated or at all, or that any anticipated production levels or operating costs will be achieved. A failure to commence production would have a material adverse effect on the Company's ability to generate revenue and cash flow to fund its operations. Similarly, a failure to achieve anticipated production costs would have a material adverse effect on the Company's cash flow and future profitability.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to various known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond the ability of the Company to control or predict, that may cause the Company's actual results, performance or achievements to be materially different from those expressed or implied thereby, and are developed based on assumptions about such risks, uncertainties and other factors set out herein.

Such forward-looking information represents management's and Qualified Persons' (in the case of technical and scientific information) best judgment based on information currently available. No forward-looking statement can be guaranteed, and actual future results may vary materially. Accordingly, readers are advised not to place undue reliance on forward-looking statements or information.

SOURCE: Silver Storm Mining Ltd.

View the original press release on ACCESS Newswire:https://www.accessnewswire.com/newsroom/en/metals-and-mining/silver-storm-demonstrates-resource-growth-potential-at-the-c550-zone-expands-the-1169014