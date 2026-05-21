Fresha, the leading AI-powered marketplace and business management platform for the beauty and wellness industry, today announced an $80 million primary growth investment from funds managed by KKR, a leading global investment firm. The transaction values Fresha at over $1 billion, marking a defining milestone in its mission to transform how self-care businesses operate globally.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521291161/en/

From left to right: Marcin Dabrowski (Deputy Chief Product Officer); Nick Miller (Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer); William Zeqiri (Founder and CEO); and Pawel Iwanów, (Chief Payments Officer).

The investment brings Fresha's total capital raised to date to $285 million. Already profitable, Fresha will deploy the new funding to accelerate global expansion and fuel next-generation product and AI innovation.

Headquartered in London and founded in 2015 by William Zeqiri and Nicholas Miller, Fresha is one of the fastest-growing beauty and wellness platforms in the world, with leading market positions in the United Kingdom, Australasia, and the GCC, and a rapidly growing presence across North America, Continental Europe, and South East Asia.

Fresha is used by over 130,000 beauty and wellness businesses globally across key verticals including hair, beauty, barbering, nails, aesthetics, wellness, fitness, and spa. The platform facilitates more than 35 million appointments per month and over $15 billion in annual GMV, positioning Fresha as one of the largest and most scalable platforms in the global beauty and wellness economy.

Patrick Devine, Partner and member of KKR's Tech Growth team, said: "Fresha has built a differentiated platform, combining software, financial services, and marketplace capabilities with embedded AI, in a way that is deeply integrated into daily operations of beauty and wellness businesses. We believe the company is well positioned to continue scaling globally as demand grows for modern, vertical-specific technology solutions."

Marta Szczerba, Director in KKR's Tech Growth team, added: "We have followed William and the broader management team over the years, and have been highly impressed with the consistent performance they have been driving at Fresha. The team have been on the front-foot in implementing AI in a way that drives meaningful business outcomes, and we are thrilled to be embarking with them on the next chapter of Fresha's journey."

William Zeqiri, Founder and CEO of Fresha, said: "Reaching unicorn status is a proud milestone, but more importantly, this investment is a strong testament to the trust our partners place in Fresha every day. KKR brings deep experience scaling category-defining technology companies, and their conviction in our vision gives us tremendous confidence as we enter this next chapter. With KKR's support, we will be able to further accelerate our global expansion and invest heavily in AI to transform how beauty and wellness businesses operate worldwide."

Nicholas Miller, Co-Founder and Chief Product Officer of Fresha, said: "From day one, our obsession has been building software that beauty and wellness professionals genuinely love using. Every feature we ship is shaped by the people running these businesses the salon owners, the stylists, the spa operators. This round reinforces what our customers have been telling us for years: Fresha delivers one of the most complete, intuitive, and valuable platforms in the industry. KKR's investment gives us the resources to push that even further, particularly in AI, where we see enormous potential to remove operational friction and unlock new revenue for our partners."

KKR is making the investment in Fresha through its Next Generation Technology Growth strategy, building on the firm's established track record in technology investing, including recently announced investments Reserv, Coder and Premialab.

About KKR

KKR is a leading global investment firm that offers alternative asset management as well as capital markets and insurance solutions. KKR aims to generate attractive investment returns by following a patient and disciplined investment approach, employing world-class people, and supporting growth in its portfolio companies and communities. KKR sponsors investment funds that invest in private equity, credit and real assets and has strategic partners that manage hedge funds. KKR's insurance subsidiaries offer retirement, life and reinsurance products under the management of Global Atlantic Financial Group. References to KKR's investments may include the activities of its sponsored funds and insurance subsidiaries. For additional information about KKR Co. Inc. (NYSE: KKR), please visit KKR's website at www.kkr.com.

About Fresha

Fresha is the world's leading and top-rated AI-powered booking platform for the beauty, wellness, and self-care industry, trusted by millions of consumers and businesses worldwide. For consumers, Fresha offers a seamless way to discover, book, and pay for beauty and wellness services with top local professionals. For businesses, Fresha provides an all-in-one platform that streamlines operations, from appointment management to client engagement, helping businesses grow effortlessly with powerful software, integrated payments, financial services and advanced technology solutions. For more information, please visit Fresha's website at www.fresha.com

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20260521291161/en/

Contacts:

Media contacts

KKR

Julia Leeger Eleanor Coppock

Media@kkr.com

Fresha

James Hayward-Browne

james.haywardbrowne@fresha.com