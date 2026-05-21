NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights

Net revenues were RMB30.6 billion (US$4.4 billion), an increase of 6.1% compared with the same quarter of 2025. Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB25.7 billion (US$3.7 billion), an increase of 6.9% compared with the same quarter of 2025. Youdao net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$195.4 million), an increase of 3.8% compared with the same quarter of 2025. NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$287.2 million), an increase of 6.6% compared with the same quarter of 2025. Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.5 billion (US$224.6 million), a decrease of 4.6% compared with the same quarter of 2025.

Gross profit was RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion), an increase of 14.8% compared with the same quarter of 2025.

Total operating expenses were RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), an increase of 6.5% compared with the same quarter of 2025.

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB11.3 billion (US$1.6 billion). [1]

Basic net income per share was US$0.48 (US$2.42 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.51 (US$2.56 per ADS).[1]

[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.

First Quarter 2026 and Recent Operational Highlights

Sustained strong engagement and revenue performance across established titles, including the Fantasy Westward Journey franchise, Identity V , Eggy Party , Sword of Justice and Where Winds Meet , supported by high-cadence content updates and gameplay innovation.

franchise, , , and , supported by high-cadence content updates and gameplay innovation. Advanced global expansion through key titles, such as Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals, amplifying their international reach and deepening player engagement.

and amplifying their international reach and deepening player engagement. Blizzard titles maintained stable operations in China with a steady rollout of localized content.

"For the first quarter of 2026, we delivered another solid quarter across our established gaming portfolio, while continuing to make steady progress advancing our pipeline of new titles," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our recent global launches have demonstrated strong cross-market appeal, supporting the continued execution of our international expansion strategy.

"Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our technological capabilities and focus on innovation across both content and development. By combining evolving technologies with our deep operating expertise, we aim to create exceptional content and experiences that exceed players' expectations and reach an even broader global audience," Mr. Ding concluded.

First Quarter 2026 Financial Results

Net Revenues

Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB30.6 billion (US$4.4 billion), compared with RMB27.5 billion and RMB28.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.

Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB25.7 billion (US$3.7 billion) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB22.0 billion and RMB24.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.5% of the segment's net revenues for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 96.8% and 97.5% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were attributable to higher net revenues from self-developed games, such as the Fantasy Westward Journey franchise and Where Winds Meet.

Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.3 billion (US$195.4 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.6 billion and RMB1.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased net revenues from its learning services and smart devices.

Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$287.2 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.

Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1.5 billion (US$224.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was led by decreased net revenues from e-commerce and advertising businesses.

Cost of Revenues

Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB9.4 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB9.9 billion and RMB10.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to lower product costs. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to lower revenue-sharing costs related to platforms.

Gross Profit

Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion), compared with RMB17.7 billion and RMB18.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.

Operating Expenses

Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), compared with RMB9.4 billion and RMB8.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The variances in both the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year results were primarily attributable to fluctuations in marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.

Other Income/(Expenses)

Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income/(loss), interest income, net exchange gains/(losses) and others. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the gain from the disposal of certain long-term investments and lower investment impairment provisions in the first quarter of 2026. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to fair value changes of equity security investments and higher foreign exchange losses recognized in the first quarter of 2026.

Income Tax

The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB2.5 billion (US$365.9 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.3 billion and RMB1.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 18.9%, compared with 16.4% and 15.3% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.

Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income

Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB6.2 billion and RMB10.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.

Basic net income was US$0.48 per share (US$2.42 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$0.28 per share (US$1.42 per ADS) and US$0.47 per share (US$2.35 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.

Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB11.3 billion (US$1.6 billion) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB7.1 billion and RMB11.2 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.

Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.51 per share (US$2.56 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$0.32 per share (US$1.61 per ADS) and US$0.51 per share (US$2.57 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.

Other Financial Information

As of March 31, 2026, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB167.5 billion (US$24.3 billion), compared with RMB163.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB13.7 billion (US$2.0 billion) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB14.8 billion and RMB12.1 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.

Quarterly Dividend

The board of directors approved a dividend of US$0.144 per share (US$0.720 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2026 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on June 5, 2026, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on June 5, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be June 15, 2026 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around June 18, 2026, for holders of ADSs.

NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.232 per share (US$1.16 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2025 in March 2026.

Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.

Share Repurchase Program

On November 20, 2025, the Company announced the extension of its previously approved share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market or other transactions for an additional 36 months until January 9, 2029. As of March 31, 2026, approximately 23.2 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$2.1 billion.

The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.

** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.

Conference Call

NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with a simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 21, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2026). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.

Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10054538, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10054538. The replay will be available through May 28, 2026.

This call will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.

About NetEase, Inc.

NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest-running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.

Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.

Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning and advertising solutions provider, and NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private-label consumer lifestyle brand.

For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.

Forward Looking Statements

This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online games market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in regulatory environment in the markets where NetEase operates; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; risks related to evolving economic cycles and geopolitical tensions, including the direct or indirect impacts of national trade, investment, protectionist, tax or other laws or policies as well as export controls and economic or trade sanctions; risks related to the expansion of NetEase's businesses and operations internationally; risks associated with cybersecurity threats or incidents; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.

Non-GAAP Financial Measures

NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").

NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.

Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.

NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.

Contact for Media and Investors:

Email: [email protected]

Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378

NETEASE, INC.









UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS



(in thousands)











December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Assets









Current assets:









Cash and cash equivalents 47,167,904

50,815,211

7,366,659 Time deposits 92,639,378

80,109,903

11,613,497 Restricted cash 4,319,344

4,502,968

652,793 Accounts receivable, net 5,337,819

6,492,901

941,273 Inventories 689,183

546,030

79,158 Prepayments and other current assets, net 7,658,346

6,212,901

900,682 Short-term investments 22,803,503

39,978,723

5,795,698 Total current assets 180,615,477

188,658,637

27,349,760











Non-current assets:









Property, equipment and software, net 8,425,327

8,311,363

1,204,895 Land use rights, net 4,047,355

4,014,831

582,028 Deferred tax assets 2,831,423

2,894,530

419,619 Time deposits 2,995,000

3,045,000

441,432 Restricted cash 3,893

3,344

485 Other long-term assets 22,496,585

24,469,340

3,547,309 Total non-current assets 40,799,583

42,738,408

6,195,768 Total assets 221,415,060

231,397,045

33,545,528











Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests

and Shareholders' Equity









Current liabilities:









Accounts payable 643,164

780,921

113,210 Salary and welfare payables 4,889,708

2,642,579

383,094 Taxes payable 3,874,143

5,765,891

835,878 Short-term loans 6,384,417

10,955,460

1,588,208 Contract liabilities 20,514,540

21,811,530

3,162,008 Accrued liabilities and other payables 16,062,984

15,480,778

2,244,242 Total current liabilities 52,368,956

57,437,159

8,326,640











Non-current liabilities:









Deferred tax liabilities 2,637,258

3,232,494

468,613 Other long-term liabilities 1,304,837

1,377,929

199,758 Total non-current liabilities 3,942,095

4,610,423

668,371 Total liabilities 56,311,051

62,047,582

8,995,011











Redeemable noncontrolling interests 91,319

93,143

13,503











NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity 160,296,119

164,722,217

23,879,707 Noncontrolling interests 4,716,571

4,534,103

657,307 Total equity 165,012,690

169,256,320

24,537,014











Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling

interests and shareholders' equity 221,415,060

231,397,045

33,545,528











The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.







NETEASE, INC.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME







(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)















Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2025

2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1)

















Net revenues

28,828,545

27,546,973

30,591,281

4,434,804 Cost of revenues

(10,349,139)

(9,854,598)

(9,374,209)

(1,358,975) Gross profit

18,479,406

17,692,375

21,217,072

3,075,829

















Operating expenses:















Selling and marketing expenses

(2,695,597)

(3,888,256)

(3,441,485)

(498,911) General and administrative expenses

(956,337)

(1,050,701)

(636,597)

(92,287) Research and development expenses

(4,386,313)

(4,434,260)

(4,482,157)

(649,776) Total operating expenses

(8,038,247)

(9,373,217)

(8,560,239)

(1,240,974) Operating profit

10,441,159

8,319,158

12,656,833

1,834,855

















Other income/(expenses):















Investment income/(loss), net

692,751

(1,669,086)

5,472

793 Interest income, net

1,060,886

1,002,404

890,267

129,062 Exchange gains/(losses), net

1,803

(517,965)

(622,108)

(90,187) Other, net

255,315

485,863

438,978

63,638 Income before tax

12,451,914

7,620,374

13,369,442

1,938,161 Income tax

(1,905,143)

(1,250,430)

(2,523,838)

(365,880) Net income

10,546,771

6,369,944

10,845,604

1,572,281

















Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(1,049)

(1,122)

(1,104)

(160) Net income attributable to noncontrolling

interests and redeemable noncontrolling

interests

(244,565)

(126,866)

(170,394)

(24,702) Net income attributable to the

Company's shareholders

10,301,157

6,241,956

10,674,106

1,547,419

















Net income per share *















Basic

3.25

1.96

3.34

0.48 Diluted

3.21

1.93

3.31

0.48

















Net income per ADS *















Basic

16.23

9.78

16.69

2.42 Diluted

16.06

9.66

16.53

2.40

















Weighted average number of ordinary

shares used in calculating net income

per share *















Basic

3,173,899

3,191,805

3,198,123

3,198,123 Diluted

3,206,362

3,227,907

3,227,325

3,227,325

















* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.









NETEASE, INC.















UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS











(in thousands)



















Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2025

2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Cash flows from operating activities:















Net income

10,546,771

6,369,944

10,845,604

1,572,281 Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided

by operating activities:















Depreciation and amortization

480,761

720,367

430,583

62,421 Fair value changes of equity security, other investments and

financial instruments

(558,499)

1,308,861

1,117,717

162,035 Impairment losses on investments

89,071

857,796

344,871

49,996 Fair value changes of short-term investments

(201,609)

(283,560)

(385,395)

(55,871) Share-based compensation cost

951,872

847,194

616,180

89,329 Allowance for expected credit losses

16,771

17,478

6,719

974 Losses/(gains) on disposal of property, equipment and software

20,293

(20,063)

(565)

(82) Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses

(28,453)

514,469

643,942

93,352 Losses/(gains) on disposal of long-term investments and subsidiaries

11,675

(273,438)

(1,071,442)

(155,326) Deferred income taxes

328,272

204,920

532,257

77,161 Share of results on equity method investees

(18,668)

153,645

442,575

64,160 Changes in operating assets and liabilities:















Accounts receivable

(1,088,960)

594,561

(1,188,837)

(172,345) Inventories

53,773

(51,881)

143,099

20,745 Prepayments and other assets

(295,178)

701,921

116,152

16,839 Accounts payable

(148,076)

(59,225)

134,445

19,490 Salary and welfare payables

(2,085,111)

1,859,384

(2,253,559)

(326,698) Taxes payable

1,796,123

(436,268)

1,895,324

274,764 Contract liabilities

2,526,198

1,048,151

1,384,445

200,702 Accrued liabilities and other payables

(290,374)

749,075

(21,044)

(3,051) Net cash provided by operating activities

12,106,652

14,823,331

13,733,071

1,990,876

















Cash flows from investing activities:















Purchase of property, equipment and software

(454,071)

(137,818)

(312,148)

(45,252) Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software

1,336

21,790

1,673

243 Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights

(298,771)

(183,986)

(290,019)

(42,044) Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three months or less

(6,138,556)

(400,836)

(15,766,308)

(2,285,635) Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months

(2,970,000)

(5,600,000)

(5,885,000)

(853,146) Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms over three months 2,708,601

7,695,328

4,861,483

704,767 Investment/prepayment for investment in long-term investments and

acquisition of subsidiaries

(90,966)

(1,617,947)

(3,204,395)

(464,540) Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments and subsidiaries

77,428

624,662

1,353,947

196,281 Placement/rollover of matured time deposits

(49,601,807)

(39,787,587)

(30,608,133)

(4,437,247) Proceeds from maturities of time deposits

43,926,482

39,781,381

42,018,869

6,091,457 Change in other long-term assets

(678)

(7,658)

65,909

9,555 Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities

(12,841,002)

387,329

(7,764,122)

(1,125,561)

















Cash flows from financing activities:















Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less

(2,254,415)

(56,405)

1,182,383

171,410 Proceeds of loans with terms over three months

2,747,550

92,700

6,134,520

889,319 Payment of loans with terms over three months

(2,935,677)

(975,000)

(2,620,900)

(379,951) Net amounts received/(paid) related to capital contribution from or repurchase of

noncontrolling interests shareholders

42,517

819

(23,418)

(3,395) Net amounts paid related to repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of

subsidiaries' shares

(303,601)

(15,398)

(1,314,003)

(190,490) Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders

(5,584,532)

(2,575,287)

(5,156,320)

(747,509) Net cash used in financing activities

(8,288,158)

(3,528,571)

(1,797,738)

(260,616)

















Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and

restricted cash held in foreign currencies

(56,932)

(175,895)

(340,829)

(49,410) Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash (9,079,440)

11,506,194

3,830,382

555,289 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period

54,474,923

39,984,947

51,491,141

7,464,648 Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period

45,395,483

51,491,141

55,321,523

8,019,937

















Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:















Cash paid for income taxes, net

1,206,555

1,068,868

1,464,650

212,330 Cash paid for interest expenses

97,424

18,313

78,326

11,355

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.

















NETEASE, INC.















UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION











(in thousands)





































Three Months Ended



March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,



2025

2025

2026

2026



RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net revenues:















Games and related value-added services

24,048,007

21,966,634

25,712,975

3,727,598 Youdao

1,298,262

1,564,692

1,348,022

195,422 NetEase Cloud Music

1,858,388

1,968,270

1,981,234

287,219 Innovative businesses and others

1,623,888

2,047,377

1,549,050

224,565 Total net revenues

28,828,545

27,546,973

30,591,281

4,434,804

















Cost of revenues:















Games and related value-added services

(7,495,262)

(6,472,229)

(6,482,431)

(939,755) Youdao

(684,035)

(859,314)

(745,729)

(108,108) NetEase Cloud Music

(1,175,777)

(1,285,937)

(1,247,066)

(180,787) Innovative businesses and others

(994,065)

(1,237,118)

(898,983)

(130,325) Total cost of revenues

(10,349,139)

(9,854,598)

(9,374,209)

(1,358,975)

















Gross profit:















Games and related value-added services

16,552,745

15,494,405

19,230,544

2,787,843 Youdao

614,227

705,378

602,293

87,314 NetEase Cloud Music

682,611

682,333

734,168

106,432 Innovative businesses and others

629,823

810,259

650,067

94,240 Total gross profit

18,479,406

17,692,375

21,217,072

3,075,829

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.









NETEASE, INC.

NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION

Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB 6.8980 on the last trading day of March 2026 (March 31, 2026) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on March 31, 2026, or at any other certain date.

Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):



Three Months Ended

March 31,



December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025



2025

2026

2026

RMB



RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Share-based compensation cost included in:















Cost of revenues 233,711



212,072

269,336

39,046 Operating expenses 718,161



635,122

346,844

50,283

















The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.









Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.

Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):







Three Months Ended





March 31,

December 31,

March 31,

March 31,

2025

2025

2026

2026

RMB

RMB

RMB

USD (Note 1) Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders 10,301,157

6,241,956

10,674,106

1,547,419 Add: Share-based compensation 935,570

831,031

600,718

87,086 Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders 11,236,727

7,072,987

11,274,824

1,634,505















Non-GAAP net income per share *













Basic 3.54

2.22

3.53

0.51 Diluted 3.50

2.19

3.49

0.51















Non-GAAP net income per ADS *













Basic 17.70

11.08

17.63

2.56 Diluted 17.51

10.95

17.46

2.53















* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.













The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.















SOURCE NetEase, Inc.