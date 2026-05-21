NetEase, Inc.: NetEase Announces First Quarter 2026 Unaudited Financial Results

HONG KONG, May 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase" or the "Company"), a leading internet and game services provider, today announced its unaudited financial results for the first quarter ended March 31, 2026.
First Quarter 2026 Financial Highlights
- Net revenues were RMB30.6 billion (US$4.4 billion), an increase of 6.1% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Games and related value-added services net revenues were RMB25.7 billion (US$3.7 billion), an increase of 6.9% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Youdao net revenues were RMB1.3 billion (US$195.4 million), an increase of 3.8% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- NetEase Cloud Music net revenues were RMB2.0 billion (US$287.2 million), an increase of 6.6% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Innovative businesses and others net revenues were RMB1.5 billion (US$224.6 million), a decrease of 4.6% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Gross profit was RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion), an increase of 14.8% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Total operating expenses were RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), an increase of 6.5% compared with the same quarter of 2025.
- Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion). Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders was RMB11.3 billion (US$1.6 billion).[1]
- Basic net income per share was US$0.48 (US$2.42 per ADS). Non-GAAP basic net income per share was US$0.51 (US$2.56 per ADS).[1]
[1] As used in this announcement, non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per share and per ADS are defined to exclude share-based compensation expenses. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement.
First Quarter 2026 and Recent Operational Highlights
- Sustained strong engagement and revenue performance across established titles, including the Fantasy Westward Journey franchise, Identity V, Eggy Party, Sword of Justice and Where Winds Meet, supported by high-cadence content updates and gameplay innovation.
- Advanced global expansion through key titles, such as Where Winds Meet and Marvel Rivals, amplifying their international reach and deepening player engagement.
- Blizzard titles maintained stable operations in China with a steady rollout of localized content.
"For the first quarter of 2026, we delivered another solid quarter across our established gaming portfolio, while continuing to make steady progress advancing our pipeline of new titles," said Mr. William Ding, Chief Executive Officer and Director of NetEase. "Our recent global launches have demonstrated strong cross-market appeal, supporting the continued execution of our international expansion strategy.
"Looking ahead, we will continue to strengthen our technological capabilities and focus on innovation across both content and development. By combining evolving technologies with our deep operating expertise, we aim to create exceptional content and experiences that exceed players' expectations and reach an even broader global audience," Mr. Ding concluded.
First Quarter 2026 Financial Results
Net Revenues
Net revenues for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB30.6 billion (US$4.4 billion), compared with RMB27.5 billion and RMB28.8 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Net revenues from games and related value-added services were RMB25.7 billion (US$3.7 billion) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB22.0 billion and RMB24.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. Net revenues from the operation of online games accounted for approximately 97.5% of the segment's net revenues for the first quarter of 2026, compared with 96.8% and 97.5% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year increases were attributable to higher net revenues from self-developed games, such as the Fantasy Westward Journey franchise and Where Winds Meet.
Net revenues from Youdao were RMB1.3 billion (US$195.4 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.6 billion and RMB1.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to decreased net revenues from its learning services and smart devices.
Net revenues from NetEase Cloud Music were RMB2.0 billion (US$287.2 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Net revenues from innovative businesses and others were RMB1.5 billion (US$224.6 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB2.0 billion and RMB1.6 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was led by decreased net revenues from e-commerce and advertising businesses.
Cost of Revenues
Cost of revenues for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB9.4 billion (US$1.4 billion), compared with RMB9.9 billion and RMB10.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The quarter-over-quarter decrease was mainly due to lower product costs. The year-over-year decrease was mainly due to lower revenue-sharing costs related to platforms.
Gross Profit
Gross profit for the first quarter of 2026 was RMB21.2 billion (US$3.1 billion), compared with RMB17.7 billion and RMB18.5 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Operating Expenses
Total operating expenses for the first quarter of 2026 were RMB8.6 billion (US$1.2 billion), compared with RMB9.4 billion and RMB8.0 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The variances in both the quarter-over-quarter and year-over-year results were primarily attributable to fluctuations in marketing expenses and general and administrative expenses.
Other Income/(Expenses)
Other income/(expenses) consisted of investment income/(loss), interest income, net exchange gains/(losses) and others. The quarter-over-quarter increase was mainly attributable to the gain from the disposal of certain long-term investments and lower investment impairment provisions in the first quarter of 2026. The year-over-year decrease was primarily due to fair value changes of equity security investments and higher foreign exchange losses recognized in the first quarter of 2026.
Income Tax
The Company recorded a net income tax charge of RMB2.5 billion (US$365.9 million) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB1.3 billion and RMB1.9 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The effective tax rate for the first quarter of 2026 was 18.9%, compared with 16.4% and 15.3% for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively. The effective tax rate represents certain estimates by the Company as to the tax obligations and benefits applicable to it in each quarter.
Net Income and Non-GAAP Net Income
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB10.7 billion (US$1.5 billion) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB6.2 billion and RMB10.3 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Basic net income was US$0.48 per share (US$2.42 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$0.28 per share (US$1.42 per ADS) and US$0.47 per share (US$2.35 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders totaled RMB11.3 billion (US$1.6 billion) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB7.1 billion and RMB11.2 billion for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Non-GAAP basic net income was US$0.51 per share (US$2.56 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with US$0.32 per share (US$1.61 per ADS) and US$0.51 per share (US$2.57 per ADS) for the preceding quarter and the same quarter of 2025, respectively.
Other Financial Information
As of March 31, 2026, the Company's net cash (total cash and cash equivalents, current and non-current time deposits and restricted cash, as well as short-term investments balance, minus short-term and long-term loans) totaled RMB167.5 billion (US$24.3 billion), compared with RMB163.5 billion as of December 31, 2025. Net cash provided by operating activities was RMB13.7 billion (US$2.0 billion) for the first quarter of 2026, compared with RMB14.8 billion and RMB12.1 billion for the preceding quarter and the first quarter of 2025, respectively.
Quarterly Dividend
The board of directors approved a dividend of US$0.144 per share (US$0.720 per ADS) for the first quarter of 2026 to holders of ordinary shares and holders of ADSs as of the close of business on June 5, 2026, Beijing/Hong Kong Time and New York Time, respectively, payable in U.S. dollars. For holders of ordinary shares, in order to qualify for the dividend, all valid documents for the transfer of shares accompanied by the relevant share certificates must be lodged for registration with the Company's Hong Kong branch share registrar, Computershare Hong Kong Investor Services Limited, at Shops 1712-1716, 17th Floor, Hopewell Centre, 183 Queen's Road East, Wanchai, Hong Kong, no later than 4:30 p.m. on June 5, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time). The payment date is expected to be June 15, 2026 for holders of ordinary shares and on or around June 18, 2026, for holders of ADSs.
NetEase paid a dividend of US$0.232 per share (US$1.16 per ADS) for the fourth quarter of 2025 in March 2026.
Under the Company's current dividend policy, the determination to make dividend distributions and the amount of such distribution in any particular quarter will be made at the discretion of its board of directors and will be based upon the Company's operations and earnings, cash flow, financial condition and other relevant factors.
Share Repurchase Program
On November 20, 2025, the Company announced the extension of its previously approved share repurchase program of up to US$5.0 billion of the Company's ADSs and ordinary shares in open market or other transactions for an additional 36 months until January 9, 2029. As of March 31, 2026, approximately 23.2 million ADSs had been repurchased under this program for a total cost of US$2.1 billion.
The extent to which NetEase repurchases its ADSs and its ordinary shares depends upon a variety of factors, including market conditions. These programs may be suspended or discontinued at any time.
** The United States dollar (US$) amounts disclosed in this announcement are presented solely for the convenience of the reader. The percentages stated are calculated based on RMB.
Conference Call
NetEase's management team will host a teleconference call with a simultaneous webcast at 8:00 a.m. Eastern Time on Thursday, May 21, 2026 (Beijing/Hong Kong Time: 8:00 p.m., Thursday, May 21, 2026). NetEase's management will be on the call to discuss the quarterly results and answer questions.
Interested parties may participate in the conference call by dialing 1-914-202-3258 and providing conference ID: 10054538, 15 minutes prior to the initiation of the call. A replay of the call will be available by dialing 1-855-883-1031 and entering PIN: 10054538. The replay will be available through May 28, 2026.
This call will be webcast live, and the replay will be available for 12 months. Both will be available on NetEase's Investor Relations website at http://ir.netease.com/.
About NetEase, Inc.
NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ: NTES and HKEX: 9999, "NetEase") is a leading internet and game services provider centered around premium content. With extensive offerings across its expanding gaming ecosystem, the Company develops and operates some of the most popular and longest-running mobile and PC games available in China and globally.
Powered by one of the largest in-house game R&D teams focused on mobile, PC and console, NetEase creates superior gaming experiences, inspires players, and passionately delivers value for its thriving community worldwide. By infusing play with culture, and education with technology, NetEase transforms gaming into a meaningful vehicle to build a more entertaining and enlightened world.
Beyond games, NetEase service offerings include its majority-controlled subsidiaries Youdao (NYSE: DAO), an intelligent learning and advertising solutions provider, and NetEase Cloud Music (HKEX: 9899), a well-known online music platform featuring a vibrant content community, as well as Yanxuan, NetEase's private-label consumer lifestyle brand.
For more information, please visit: http://ir.netease.com/.
Forward Looking Statements
This announcement contains statements of a forward-looking nature. These statements are made under the "safe harbor" provisions of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. You can identify these forward-looking statements by terminology such as "will," "expects," "anticipates," "future," "intends," "plans," "believes," "estimates" and similar expressions. In addition, statements that are not historical facts, including statements about NetEase's strategies and business plans, its expectations regarding the growth of its business and its revenue and the quotations from management in this announcement are or contain forward-looking statements. NetEase may also make forward-looking statements in its periodic reports to the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (the "SEC"), in announcements made on the website of The Stock Exchange of Hong Kong Limited (the "Hong Kong Stock Exchange"), in press releases and other written materials and in oral statements made by its officers, directors or employees to third parties. The accuracy of these statements may be impacted by a number of business risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results to differ materially from those projected or anticipated, including risks related to: the risk that the online games market will not continue to grow or that NetEase will not be able to maintain its position in that market in China or globally; risks associated with NetEase's business and operating strategies and its ability to implement such strategies; NetEase's ability to develop and manage its operations and business; competition for, among other things, capital, technology and skilled personnel; potential changes in regulatory environment in the markets where NetEase operates; the risk that NetEase may not be able to continuously develop new and creative online services or that NetEase will not be able to set, or follow in a timely manner, trends in the market; risks related to evolving economic cycles and geopolitical tensions, including the direct or indirect impacts of national trade, investment, protectionist, tax or other laws or policies as well as export controls and economic or trade sanctions; risks related to the expansion of NetEase's businesses and operations internationally; risks associated with cybersecurity threats or incidents; and fluctuations in foreign currency exchange rates that could adversely affect NetEase's business and financial results. Further information regarding these and other risks is included in NetEase's filings with the SEC and announcements on the website of the Hong Kong Stock Exchange. NetEase does not undertake any obligation to update this forward-looking information, except as required under applicable law.
Non-GAAP Financial Measures
NetEase considers and uses non-GAAP financial measures, such as non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders and non-GAAP basic and diluted net income per ADS and per share, as supplemental metrics in reviewing and assessing its operating performance and formulating its business plan. The presentation of non-GAAP financial measures is not intended to be considered in isolation or as a substitute for the financial information prepared and presented in accordance with accounting principles generally accepted in the United States of America ("U.S. GAAP").
NetEase defines non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders as net income attributable to the Company's shareholders excluding share-based compensation expenses. Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders enables NetEase's management to assess its operating results without considering the impact of share-based compensation expenses. NetEase believes that this non-GAAP financial measure provides useful information to investors in understanding and evaluating the Company's current operating performance and prospects in the same manner as management does, if they so choose. NetEase also believes that the use of this non-GAAP financial measure facilitates investors' assessment of its operating performance.
Non-GAAP financial measures are not defined under U.S. GAAP and are not presented in accordance with U.S. GAAP. Non-GAAP financial measures have limitations as analytical tools. One of the key limitations of using non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders is that it does not reflect all items of expense/ income that affect our operations. Share-based compensation expenses have been and may continue to be incurred in NetEase's business and are not reflected in the presentation of non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders. In addition, the non-GAAP financial measures NetEase uses may differ from the non-GAAP measures used by other companies, including peer companies, and therefore their comparability may be limited.
NetEase compensates for these limitations by reconciling non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders to the nearest U.S. GAAP performance measure, all of which should be considered when evaluating the Company's performance. See the unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results at the end of this announcement. NetEase encourages you to review its financial information in its entirety and not rely on a single financial measure.
Contact for Media and Investors:
Email: [email protected]
Tel: (+86) 571-8985-3378
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED BALANCE SHEETS
(in thousands)
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Assets
Current assets:
Cash and cash equivalents
47,167,904
50,815,211
7,366,659
Time deposits
92,639,378
80,109,903
11,613,497
Restricted cash
4,319,344
4,502,968
652,793
Accounts receivable, net
5,337,819
6,492,901
941,273
Inventories
689,183
546,030
79,158
Prepayments and other current assets, net
7,658,346
6,212,901
900,682
Short-term investments
22,803,503
39,978,723
5,795,698
Total current assets
180,615,477
188,658,637
27,349,760
Non-current assets:
Property, equipment and software, net
8,425,327
8,311,363
1,204,895
Land use rights, net
4,047,355
4,014,831
582,028
Deferred tax assets
2,831,423
2,894,530
419,619
Time deposits
2,995,000
3,045,000
441,432
Restricted cash
3,893
3,344
485
Other long-term assets
22,496,585
24,469,340
3,547,309
Total non-current assets
40,799,583
42,738,408
6,195,768
Total assets
221,415,060
231,397,045
33,545,528
Liabilities, Redeemable Noncontrolling Interests
Current liabilities:
Accounts payable
643,164
780,921
113,210
Salary and welfare payables
4,889,708
2,642,579
383,094
Taxes payable
3,874,143
5,765,891
835,878
Short-term loans
6,384,417
10,955,460
1,588,208
Contract liabilities
20,514,540
21,811,530
3,162,008
Accrued liabilities and other payables
16,062,984
15,480,778
2,244,242
Total current liabilities
52,368,956
57,437,159
8,326,640
Non-current liabilities:
Deferred tax liabilities
2,637,258
3,232,494
468,613
Other long-term liabilities
1,304,837
1,377,929
199,758
Total non-current liabilities
3,942,095
4,610,423
668,371
Total liabilities
56,311,051
62,047,582
8,995,011
Redeemable noncontrolling interests
91,319
93,143
13,503
NetEase, Inc.'s shareholders' equity
160,296,119
164,722,217
23,879,707
Noncontrolling interests
4,716,571
4,534,103
657,307
Total equity
165,012,690
169,256,320
24,537,014
Total liabilities, redeemable noncontrolling
221,415,060
231,397,045
33,545,528
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF INCOME
(in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues
28,828,545
27,546,973
30,591,281
4,434,804
Cost of revenues
(10,349,139)
(9,854,598)
(9,374,209)
(1,358,975)
Gross profit
18,479,406
17,692,375
21,217,072
3,075,829
Operating expenses:
Selling and marketing expenses
(2,695,597)
(3,888,256)
(3,441,485)
(498,911)
General and administrative expenses
(956,337)
(1,050,701)
(636,597)
(92,287)
Research and development expenses
(4,386,313)
(4,434,260)
(4,482,157)
(649,776)
Total operating expenses
(8,038,247)
(9,373,217)
(8,560,239)
(1,240,974)
Operating profit
10,441,159
8,319,158
12,656,833
1,834,855
Other income/(expenses):
Investment income/(loss), net
692,751
(1,669,086)
5,472
793
Interest income, net
1,060,886
1,002,404
890,267
129,062
Exchange gains/(losses), net
1,803
(517,965)
(622,108)
(90,187)
Other, net
255,315
485,863
438,978
63,638
Income before tax
12,451,914
7,620,374
13,369,442
1,938,161
Income tax
(1,905,143)
(1,250,430)
(2,523,838)
(365,880)
Net income
10,546,771
6,369,944
10,845,604
1,572,281
Accretion of redeemable noncontrolling
(1,049)
(1,122)
(1,104)
(160)
Net income attributable to noncontrolling
(244,565)
(126,866)
(170,394)
(24,702)
Net income attributable to the
10,301,157
6,241,956
10,674,106
1,547,419
Net income per share *
Basic
3.25
1.96
3.34
0.48
Diluted
3.21
1.93
3.31
0.48
Net income per ADS *
Basic
16.23
9.78
16.69
2.42
Diluted
16.06
9.66
16.53
2.40
Weighted average number of ordinary
Basic
3,173,899
3,191,805
3,198,123
3,198,123
Diluted
3,206,362
3,227,907
3,227,325
3,227,325
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED STATEMENTS OF CASH FLOWS
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Cash flows from operating activities:
Net income
10,546,771
6,369,944
10,845,604
1,572,281
Adjustments to reconcile net income to net cash provided
Depreciation and amortization
480,761
720,367
430,583
62,421
Fair value changes of equity security, other investments and
(558,499)
1,308,861
1,117,717
162,035
Impairment losses on investments
89,071
857,796
344,871
49,996
Fair value changes of short-term investments
(201,609)
(283,560)
(385,395)
(55,871)
Share-based compensation cost
951,872
847,194
616,180
89,329
Allowance for expected credit losses
16,771
17,478
6,719
974
Losses/(gains) on disposal of property, equipment and software
20,293
(20,063)
(565)
(82)
Unrealized exchange (gains)/losses
(28,453)
514,469
643,942
93,352
Losses/(gains) on disposal of long-term investments and subsidiaries
11,675
(273,438)
(1,071,442)
(155,326)
Deferred income taxes
328,272
204,920
532,257
77,161
Share of results on equity method investees
(18,668)
153,645
442,575
64,160
Changes in operating assets and liabilities:
Accounts receivable
(1,088,960)
594,561
(1,188,837)
(172,345)
Inventories
53,773
(51,881)
143,099
20,745
Prepayments and other assets
(295,178)
701,921
116,152
16,839
Accounts payable
(148,076)
(59,225)
134,445
19,490
Salary and welfare payables
(2,085,111)
1,859,384
(2,253,559)
(326,698)
Taxes payable
1,796,123
(436,268)
1,895,324
274,764
Contract liabilities
2,526,198
1,048,151
1,384,445
200,702
Accrued liabilities and other payables
(290,374)
749,075
(21,044)
(3,051)
Net cash provided by operating activities
12,106,652
14,823,331
13,733,071
1,990,876
Cash flows from investing activities:
Purchase of property, equipment and software
(454,071)
(137,818)
(312,148)
(45,252)
Proceeds from sale of property, equipment and software
1,336
21,790
1,673
243
Purchase of intangible assets, content and licensed copyrights
(298,771)
(183,986)
(290,019)
(42,044)
Net changes of short-term investments with terms of three months or less
(6,138,556)
(400,836)
(15,766,308)
(2,285,635)
Purchase of short-term investments with terms over three months
(2,970,000)
(5,600,000)
(5,885,000)
(853,146)
Proceeds from maturities of short-term investments with terms over three months
2,708,601
7,695,328
4,861,483
704,767
Investment/prepayment for investment in long-term investments and
(90,966)
(1,617,947)
(3,204,395)
(464,540)
Proceeds from disposal of long-term investments and subsidiaries
77,428
624,662
1,353,947
196,281
Placement/rollover of matured time deposits
(49,601,807)
(39,787,587)
(30,608,133)
(4,437,247)
Proceeds from maturities of time deposits
43,926,482
39,781,381
42,018,869
6,091,457
Change in other long-term assets
(678)
(7,658)
65,909
9,555
Net cash (used in)/provided by investing activities
(12,841,002)
387,329
(7,764,122)
(1,125,561)
Cash flows from financing activities:
Net changes from loans with terms of three months or less
(2,254,415)
(56,405)
1,182,383
171,410
Proceeds of loans with terms over three months
2,747,550
92,700
6,134,520
889,319
Payment of loans with terms over three months
(2,935,677)
(975,000)
(2,620,900)
(379,951)
Net amounts received/(paid) related to capital contribution from or repurchase of
42,517
819
(23,418)
(3,395)
Net amounts paid related to repurchase of NetEase's ADSs/purchase of
(303,601)
(15,398)
(1,314,003)
(190,490)
Dividends paid to NetEase's shareholders
(5,584,532)
(2,575,287)
(5,156,320)
(747,509)
Net cash used in financing activities
(8,288,158)
(3,528,571)
(1,797,738)
(260,616)
Effect of exchange rate changes on cash, cash equivalents and
(56,932)
(175,895)
(340,829)
(49,410)
Net (decrease)/increase in cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash
(9,079,440)
11,506,194
3,830,382
555,289
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the beginning of the period
54,474,923
39,984,947
51,491,141
7,464,648
Cash, cash equivalents and restricted cash, at the end of the period
45,395,483
51,491,141
55,321,523
8,019,937
Supplemental disclosures of cash flow information:
Cash paid for income taxes, net
1,206,555
1,068,868
1,464,650
212,330
Cash paid for interest expenses
97,424
18,313
78,326
11,355
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
UNAUDITED SEGMENT INFORMATION
(in thousands)
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net revenues:
Games and related value-added services
24,048,007
21,966,634
25,712,975
3,727,598
Youdao
1,298,262
1,564,692
1,348,022
195,422
NetEase Cloud Music
1,858,388
1,968,270
1,981,234
287,219
Innovative businesses and others
1,623,888
2,047,377
1,549,050
224,565
Total net revenues
28,828,545
27,546,973
30,591,281
4,434,804
Cost of revenues:
Games and related value-added services
(7,495,262)
(6,472,229)
(6,482,431)
(939,755)
Youdao
(684,035)
(859,314)
(745,729)
(108,108)
NetEase Cloud Music
(1,175,777)
(1,285,937)
(1,247,066)
(180,787)
Innovative businesses and others
(994,065)
(1,237,118)
(898,983)
(130,325)
Total cost of revenues
(10,349,139)
(9,854,598)
(9,374,209)
(1,358,975)
Gross profit:
Games and related value-added services
16,552,745
15,494,405
19,230,544
2,787,843
Youdao
614,227
705,378
602,293
87,314
NetEase Cloud Music
682,611
682,333
734,168
106,432
Innovative businesses and others
629,823
810,259
650,067
94,240
Total gross profit
18,479,406
17,692,375
21,217,072
3,075,829
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
NETEASE, INC.
NOTES TO UNAUDITED FINANCIAL INFORMATION
Note 1: The conversion of Renminbi (RMB) into United States dollars (USD) is based on the noon buying rate of USD1.00 = RMB 6.8980 on the last trading day of March 2026 (March 31, 2026) as set forth in the H.10 statistical release of the U.S. Federal Reserve Board. No representation is made that the RMB amounts could have been, or could be, converted into US$ at that rate on March 31, 2026, or at any other certain date.
Note 2: Share-based compensation cost reported in the Company's unaudited condensed consolidated statements of comprehensive income is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Share-based compensation cost included in:
Cost of revenues
233,711
212,072
269,336
39,046
Operating expenses
718,161
635,122
346,844
50,283
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
Note 3: The financial information prepared and presented in this announcement might be different from those published and to be published by NetEase's listed subsidiary to meet the disclosure requirements under different accounting standards requirements.
Note 4: The unaudited reconciliation of GAAP and non-GAAP results is set out as follows in RMB and USD (in thousands, except per share data or per ADS data):
Three Months Ended
March 31,
December 31,
March 31,
March 31,
2025
2025
2026
2026
RMB
RMB
RMB
USD (Note 1)
Net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
10,301,157
6,241,956
10,674,106
1,547,419
Add: Share-based compensation
935,570
831,031
600,718
87,086
Non-GAAP net income attributable to the Company's shareholders
11,236,727
7,072,987
11,274,824
1,634,505
Non-GAAP net income per share *
Basic
3.54
2.22
3.53
0.51
Diluted
3.50
2.19
3.49
0.51
Non-GAAP net income per ADS *
Basic
17.70
11.08
17.63
2.56
Diluted
17.51
10.95
17.46
2.53
* Each ADS represents five ordinary shares.
The accompanying notes are an integral part of this announcement.
SOURCE NetEase, Inc.