Vancouver, British Columbia--(Newsfile Corp. - May 21, 2026) - Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTC Pink: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) ("Manhattan" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the U.S. Forest Service has approved the Apex Plan of Operations, authorizing drilling to advance high-priority uranium exploration at the Company's Apex Uranium Project in Lander County, Nevada. This approval clears the way for the construction of up to seven drill pads, a staging area, new temporary road access and limited cross-country travel.

Key Highlights

Drill Permit Secured: U.S. Forest Service has approved the Apex Plan of Operations, delivering a critical regulatory milestone at the Apex Uranium Project in Lander County, Nevada.

Up to Seven Drill Pads Now Authorized: This approval green-lights construction of up to seven drill pads, a staging area, new temporary road access, and limited cross-country travel, while still limiting surface disturbance to just 0.93 acres.

Advances Nevada's Largest Past-Producing Uranium Mine: Clears the path to test and expand high-grade historical uranium mineralization at the Apex Uranium Project - Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine - which produced approximately 50% of Nevada's all-time uranium output, including standout historical intercepts of 34.1 metres at 0.37% U3O₈ and 15.2 metres at 0.51% U3O₈1,2,3.

Minimal Environmental Footprint: The approved program is designed for low-impact exploration within a one-year window from the start of work on National Forest lands, consistent with Manhattan's commitment to responsible development.

Strengthens Consolidated U.S. Uranium Platform: Delivers a key regulatory milestone at the Apex Project, enhancing Manhattan's premier North American pure-play uranium platform of 15 past-producing mines on 25 underexplored U.S. properties following the recent acquisitions of Urano Energy Corp. and Pegasus Resources Inc.

National Energy Security Priorities: The approval supports recent U.S. Executive Orders aimed at expanding domestic uranium production, strengthening the nuclear fuel supply chain, and advancing energy independence and national security.

Figure 1: Map of the Apex Uranium Project

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:

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"Receipt of our Apex Plan of Operations approval from the U.S. Forest Service is a pivotal milestone for Manhattan. Nevada has never seen a modern drill program on its largest historical uranium producer, and we are now positioned to change that. Years in the making, this approval comes at a critical time as domestic uranium supply has become a national priority," stated William Sheriff, Chairman of Manhattan.

"Apex has always stood out in our portfolio, Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine, with historical intercepts of up to 34.1 metres of 0.37% U3O₈, and surface sampling returning up to 1.00% U3O₈ across approximately three kilometres of showings. This Plan of Operations approval clears the path for the first modern drill program in the project's history," stated Galen McNamara, CEO of Manhattan.

The Apex Plan of Operations Approval

The U.S. Forest Service has formally approved the Apex Plan of Operations, authorizing Manhattan to conduct mineral exploration activities on National Forest System lands within the Austin-Tonopah Ranger District of the Humboldt-Toiyabe National Forest in Lander County, Nevada. The approved program includes the construction of up to seven drill pads, a staging area, new temporary road access, and limited cross-country travel. Total surface disturbance associated with the program is limited to just 0.93 acres and is scheduled to occur within a one-year period once surface-disturbing activities commence.

Under U.S. Forest Service regulations (36 CFR 228 Subpart A), a Plan of Operations is the required permitting instrument for mineral exploration projects on National Forest lands that involve surface disturbance beyond casual use. The Apex Plan was originally submitted in September 2022 and underwent multiple rounds of review before receiving final approval on May 18, 2026, following the signing of the Findings and Applicability of No Extraordinary Circumstances (FANEC) on May 14, 2026. This approval represents a significant de-risking milestone for the project, confirming that the proposed low-impact exploration activities are consistent with environmental standards and forest management objectives.

The approval is conditional upon the Company posting the required financial assurance of $18,636 to guarantee reclamation of the disturbed areas. Once the bond is accepted and confirmed by the U.S. Forest Service, Manhattan is expected to receive a letter authorizing the commencement of surface-disturbing work. The Company will continue to work closely with U.S. Forest Service staff on finalizing the bonding process and ensuring full compliance with all federal, state, and local requirements.

Additionally, the Company developed and submitted a comprehensive Uranium Safety Management Plan as a key component of the final Plan of Operations package. This detailed plan establishes site-specific protocols for radiation safety, environmental monitoring, worker protection, and best management practices tailored specifically to uranium exploration activities on National Forest lands. The proactive preparation and submission of the Uranium Safety Management Plan played an important role in demonstrating the Company's commitment to safe, responsible operations and contributed directly to securing final approval from the U.S. Forest Service.

Alignment with U.S. National Energy Security Priorities

This approval aligns directly with President Trump's Executive Order "Reinvigorating the Nuclear Industrial Base," signed on May 23, 2025. The Order directs federal agencies to strengthen America's domestic nuclear fuel supply chain, expand uranium mining and processing capacity, and reduce reliance on foreign sources of uranium in support of national energy security, energy independence, and economic growth. By securing Plan of Operations approval for the Apex Project - historically Nevada's largest past-producing uranium mine - Manhattan is positioned to contribute meaningfully to these national priorities through responsible, low-impact domestic uranium exploration.

Qualified Person

The scientific and technical information contained in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Galen McNamara, P.Geo., CEO and Director of Manhattan, who is a Qualified Person as defined by NI 43-101. Mr. McNamara is not independent of the Company.

About Manhattan

Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp. (TSXV: MANU) (OTC Pink: MAUUF) (FSE: J5B0) is a newly consolidated North American uranium company committed to the discovery, development, and advancement of high-quality uranium assets. Following the successful acquisitions of Urano Energy and Pegasus Resources, Manhattan now holds a premier portfolio of 15 past-producing uranium mines across 25 underexplored properties covering 25,099 acres in the United States, complemented by high-grade exploration potential in Canada's Athabasca Basin.

Backed by an elite technical and management team with decades of uranium discovery, project advancement, and capital markets experience, Manhattan is strategically positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for domestic uranium and the American nuclear renaissance.

For more information about Manhattan, please visit: www.manhattanuranium.com.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

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References

Mathisen, M. Technical Report on the Apex Uranium Mine Project, Lander County, Nevada, USA, Report for NI 43-101. 2022 (the "Technical Report"), 66p. Unless otherwise specified, all scientific and technical information related to the Apex Uranium Project herein is derived from the Technical Report. Such information is subject to all of the assumptions, qualifications and procedures set out in the Technical Report and reference should be made to the full text of the Technical Report, a copy of which is available on www.sedarplus.ca. Nevada Bureau Mines File 38900084, Plan map of underground workings, sampling and drill holes at the Apex mine 1959, by Harry Hughes, Mining Geologist Nevada Bureau Mines File 60000269, Report on Mines of Apex Minerals Corporation 1957, by Harry H. Hughes, Mining Geologist. (pg. 4).

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking statements" and "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable Canadian and United States securities legislation (collectively, "forward-looking statements"). All statements in this release, other than statements of historical fact, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are frequently, but not always, identified by words such as "may", "will", "expect", "intend", "believe", "anticipate", "estimate", "target", "plan", "potential", "could" or similar terminology. Forward-looking statements in this release include, without limitation the results from work performed to date; the estimation of mineral resources; the realization of mineral resource estimates; the development, operational and economic results of technical reports on mineral properties referenced herein; magnitude or quality of mineral deposits; the anticipated advancement of the Company's mineral properties and project portfolios, including but not limited to proposed drilling and other operational programs and plans referenced herein, including the timing, scope and execution thereof and remaining approvals; exploration expenditures, costs and timing of the development of new deposits; underground exploration potential; costs and timing of future exploration; the completion and timing of future development studies; estimates of metallurgical recovery rates; exploration prospects of mineral properties; requirements for additional capital; the future price of metals; government regulation of mining operations; current geopolitical developments, including but not limited to U.S. government policy, environmental risks; the timing and possible outcome of pending regulatory matters, including but not limited to the payment of bonds in connection with the proposed programs and plans referenced herein; the realization of the expected economics of mineral properties; future growth potential of mineral properties; and future plans, projections, objectives, estimates and forecasts and the timing related thereto.

Forward-looking statements are based on management's current beliefs, expectations and assumptions, including, without limitation: that historical information is reliable; that future exploration activities will proceed as currently anticipated; that permits, equipment, personnel and contractors will be available on commercially reasonable terms; and that current commodity prices, labour availability, cost and regulatory frameworks will remain consistent with management's expectations. Although management considers these assumptions to be reasonable based on currently available information, they may prove to be incorrect.

Forward-looking statements are subject to known and unknown risks, uncertainties and other factors that may cause actual results, performance or achievements to differ materially from those expressed or implied by such forward-looking statements. Such risks and uncertainties include, without limitation: the risk that historical data may prove to be inaccurate or unverifiable; that exploration results may not support further work or drilling; that exploration activities may be delayed, restricted or not carried out as planned; that permits may be delayed or revoked; the absence of adverse conditions at mineral properties; the price of uranium and other metals remaining at levels that render mineral properties economic; the Company's ability to continue raising necessary capital to finance operations; and the ability to realize on any mineral resource and reserve estimates; the Company's ability to complete its planned exploration programs; environmental regulations or hazards and compliance with complex regulations associated with mining activities; climate change and climate change regulations; fluctuations in exchange rates; the business objectives of the Company; whether economic mineralization can be defined and, if it can be permitted for development; the uncertainty that any mineralization encountered on adjacent properties continues on to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that geological and/or geophysical and/or any trends, interpretations, or conclusions related to adjacent properties have relevance to any of the Company's properties; the uncertainty that the exploration season can be extended; changes in project parameters as plans to continue to be refined; the consequences and implications of the historical mining activities on the environment and whether such affects the potential exploration and/or development of any mining operation the Company's properties; the implications of claims from First Nations, Tribes, Tribal Councils or Tribal Governments and land claims settlements on the Company's projects; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry, conclusions of economic evaluations; meeting various expected cost estimates; benefits of certain technology usage; future prices of metals; possible variations of mineral grade or recovery rates; geological, mining and exploration technical problems; failure of plant, equipment or processes to operate as anticipated; accidents, labour disputes and other risks of the mining industry; title to properties; operational, technical and geological risks inherent in mineral exploration; changes in capital markets, economic conditions, regulatory developments and stakeholder relations; the other risks set out in the Company's public disclosure record under its profile on SEDAR+ (www.sedarplus.ca) and management's ability to anticipate and manage the foregoing risks and uncertainties.

The Company provides no assurance that forward-looking statements will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, readers should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements, other than as required by law.

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Source: Manhattan Uranium Discovery Corp.